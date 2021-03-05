President Alberto Fernández endorsed this Friday the statement made by his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, in her statement in the context of the future dollar cause, in which she accused the Judiciary of being “a rotten and perverse system.”

“They cannot treat her as a liar for sure, because everything she said is true,” said Fernández after an act that he led together with the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, after monitoring the vaccination process.

In statements to C5N, Fernández reiterated his criticism of the Justice and ratified the request to Congress to control it. In that sense, he assured that before being a candidate “he already raised what was happening” and said that he does not want to feel that he is teaching his students “a lie.”

“I believe in the rule of law, I believe in the principles of Justice, I believe that whoever committed a crime should be punished. I do not believe in arbitrary preventive arrests and I believe that there are endless causes that were promoted for political purposes,” he said .

The President also pointed out the opposition’s criticism of the Vice President’s statement, particularly those who called it “destabilized”: “It is the language they use when they run out of arguments, they dirty us. But those who cannot explain are them . It bothers them that Cristina tells them the truth, “he said.

Fernández assured that both the cause of the future dollar and that of the Pact with Iran are “paradigmatic cases” of the operation of the Justice, and took the opportunity to relate it to the vip vaccination scandal set up in the Ministry of Health.

As he said, “one can disagree with this political measure, but that is not a crime. One can disagree with the fact that the Ministry of Health has vaccinated people, and I also disagree, but that is not a Crime. Converting any action into a crime must be stopped, politics must stop being prosecuted and Justice must stop being politicized, both “.

However, this request to stop the judicialization of politics collides with the announcement that he made during the opening of ordinary sessions of Congress that he will promote a criminal complaint against Mauricio Macri for the loan of 44 billion dollars granted by the International Monetary Fund in 2018.

Defense of vaccination and criticism of the opposition

Fernández also resumed the controversy over the VIP vaccination, defended the government’s management with the pandemic and harshly criticized the opposition, which he accused of “choosing death over life.”

Together with Kicillof and other leaders, the President justified the vaccination of many officials and stated that it was to “build trust.” There he also took the opportunity to question the media: “What they achieved, plus the repetition plus the media that joined in the preaching, was to scare many people. They made us believe that the vaccine was worse than the virus, that we were inoculating it. poison”.

In this context, he once again minimized the existence of a VIP vaccination: “Ginés, Cristina, I, we all get vaccinated to inspire confidence. we were doing was to show the public that we were getting vaccinated to end the defamation that said that the vaccine was not reliable ”.

Fernández closed the act with a direct attack on the opposition: “If we want to make a better world we have to have memory, because there are others who made profitability prevail, who did not care about hospitals, public education and who only filled their heads so that they do not get vaccinated and choose death over life ”.

