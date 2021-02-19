They were the only legislators who traveled this Sunday night 21 in the procession that Alberto Fernández takes to Mexico. But as they confirmed in Government House Clarion, the president himself gave the order to get them off the plane: it is about his friend Eduardo Valdés, President of the Foreign Relations Commission of Deputies, and of Jorge Taiana, former Chancellor and current president of the Senate Foreign Relations Commission.

They are both involved in the “get vaccinated “, which ended in the dismissal of the now former Minister of Health Gines González García. Like the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the two legislators had privileges in the application of the Sputnik V vaccine, although they officially argued that they did it to preventive mode for the trip to Mexico with the president. But Alberto Fernández did not interpret it the same.

As the ambassador to Mexico, Carlos Tomada, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that on Monday he will accompany Fernández to his visit to the Liomont laboratory, which is responsible for the final processing of the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose active ingredient is produced in Argentina. It is a cooperation project between friendly countries to produce the drug against the coronavirus

A government source said that Alberto F. sought to clear from his entourage any association with the VIP vaccination center that is the subject of a great scandal this Friday.

The regional collaboration with Mexico is a central part of the invitation that López Obrador made to his colleague to accompany him on Wednesday the 24th in the celebrations for the 200 years of Mexican independence from Spain. Taiana and Valdés will not be there.