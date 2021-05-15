President Alberto Fernández evaluated this Friday that “the objectives” that had been set for the tour of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy have been achieved, since he achieved “the support of the leaders in the negotiation of the debt” and obtained ” the understanding of the IMF in relation to the difficult situation of Argentina “.

“We also reaffirm the need for a greater commitment from the entire multilateral system regarding vaccines being a global public good,” the head of state underlined in a Twitter thread while returning to Argentina.

On this last point, he stressed that it is “a proposal that Pope Francis has been making.”

Regarding the meeting with the Pontiff in the Vatican, Fernández stressed that both could “meet and talk about the recovery” of Argentina.

In a series of messages on Twitter issued while flying back to the country, Fernández also thanked all the leaders and personalities with whom he met during the visit to Europe and recognized for the “solidarity commitment” they showed “in this difficult time”. Alluding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thank all those who gave me their time and expressed their commitment to solidarity in this difficult time we are going through,” he stressed.

Finally, the President exhorted “to build an Argentina that grows with equality and never postpones anyone again.”

News in development