Alberto Fernández demands him 100 million pesos to Patricia Bullrich after the former minister’s statements about the truncated negotiations between the national government and Pfizer to bring more vaccines against the coronavirus to Argentina.

Nine days after the failed virtual mediation hearing, the confirmation arrived this Sunday night through Gregorio Dalbón, lawyer of the maximum representative.

“The President of the Nation filed a lawsuit against Bulrich (sic) for ($ 100 Million). The defamation in relation to the negotiations with the PFIZER laboratory vaccine enters the judicial stage, “wrote the lawyer, who is promoting various causes of Kirchnerism.

And he concluded: “The President will donate all the compensation to the Malbrán Institute, as you already said “.

Dalbón is the same lawyer who announced a lawsuit against Elisa Carrió, because supposedly the representative of the Civic Coalition accused the President of poisoning.

He also promotes presentations against Jorge Lanata. One of them is from Juan Grabois, who alleges “damages” from a PPT journalistic report. And he also defends singer Ignacio Copani, whom Lanata harshly criticized for his song about the Pfizer vaccine.

The scandal began on May 23, when in a media appearance Bullrich launched a complaint about the management of vaccines with Pfizer’s covid.

“Gines González García said that to sign a contract with Pfizer there had to be a intermediary, which is the same as AstraZeneca, Hugo Sigman. And Pfizer told him that they couldn’t, that they had to be effective in the time and way of producing the vaccine. González García’s attitude was to try to have a return. The president was not unaware of that, “said Bullrich according to La Nación.

In addition, he said that it was not an error.

“It is the attempt of a negotiation that was not closed. I have no doubt that Ginés González García wanted a return for that vaccine. That is criminal and the prosecutors of the Nation have to investigate it. If you call the people of Pfizer, they are going to tell the truth and they are not going to lie like Santiago Cafiero lies to us, “asked the president of PRO.

After his statements, Alberto Fernández said that he would go to court to report Bullrich.

Mediation was a formality

Finally, on June 18, the mediation hearing between the former deputy and the President. Both were represented by their lawyers, who spoke at the hearing: Néstor Balian and Dalbón, respectively.



That date only lasted 15 minutes. Already at the beginning, Dalbón made it clear that he attended to comply with the legal formalities, but that I was not looking for an agreement with Bullrich.

In this way, he advanced in his intention to make him civil suit for damages to the former Minister of Security, since she considered that the accusations of alleged corruption represent a “great institutional gravity.”

For Balian, on the other hand, Bullrich’s words did not constitute an affront to the honor of the President.

Days later, Bullrich reiterated that “the one who has to give explanations is always the authority.” And he assured that, with the Pfizer case, “we are reaching the truth that the vaccines are not there because they did not want them to be.”

“They accused me of much more serious things, of having made a person disappear. I never made a trial, because I think my responsibility was to get to the truth,” added the PRO head.

After Bullrich’s statements, Pfizer appeared in Congress and rejected the accusations about a possible attempt to negotiate from the ruling party.

The general manager of the firm in Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, denied that the Argentine government had requested “improper payments or demands from intermediaries.” In any case, he reaffirmed that the Vaccine Law “is not compatible with contractual aspects” and that negotiations are continuing, without reaching an agreement so far.

