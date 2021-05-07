President Alberto Fernández confirmed the sending of the bill to Congress that empowers and judicially shields him to take new restrictions in the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and confirmed economic aid “for the families that are in the worst situation.”

The president participated by videoconference in an act that Governor Axel Kicillof gave at the Km. 46 Pan American Vaccination Center, in the Pilar district.

The head of state again attacked the Justice by explaining the reason for his absence in the place: “I dedicated my morning to finishing the bill that I promised to send so that we no longer have the ups and downs that Justice subjects us to with his peculiar way of seeing things. “

Fernández referred to the announcement that he had made in the middle of the dispute with the Buenos Aires chief Horacio Rodríguez Larreta over the presence in the schools. He had advanced the sending of the bill that empowers him and judicially shields him and the governors from the sanitary measures. Soon after, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City.

On the other hand, the president referred to the issue of vaccines against the coronavirus and accused those who criticized their application: “How many do not sign up because in their heads they were filled with strange ideas that vaccines could hurt and contaminate them. Make them leave a hump … How many do not sign up really contaminated by a dissolving preaching that condemns many Argentines to not being able to access the best of health “.

“When we got the first vaccines, they even charged us criminally for the crime of poisoning and be poisoning the Argentines“, launched the head of state.

The President once again pointed to Justice by stating that “he subjects us to ups and downs with his peculiar way of seeing things.”

In addition, he announced that this Saturday at two in the morning “departs an Airlines flight to Russia to bring new vaccines and we will receive COVAX in the next few days. “He also stated:” We will follow a frequency that allows us to continue with this vaccination process. “

In that sense, he questioned that “here there is a lot of talk about overdue negotiations that never overdue.” And he affirmed that “to this day we continue trying to find a solution for the vaccines to arrive.”

In this regard, he said that vaccines “they entered another stage” when referring to the request of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on the liberation of the patents and that the vaccines be “a global good”.

“It is something that we raise in the G-20 meetings and there we receive the support alone” from French President Emmanuel Macron and his Mexican namesake Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president said.

“In solitude I also raised that in times of a pandemic, it was inadmissible to think of blockades that would prevent vaccines from reaching the peoples that for political reasons were blocked by great powers. With the same conviction, I continue to argue that the vaccine is a global good, that scientific and technological advances must be socialized so that whoever can produce, produces it. Vaccines must reach impoverished sectors more easily because they are at higher risk, “he added.

Along these lines, he questioned that “the vaccine is still concentrated in a few countries and those of us who are not part of it, make an enormous effort to obtain them.” He added: “We get them from AstraZeneca / Oxford, China, Russia and We keep looking for them in the United States, we never close any doors“.

On the other hand, he defended the restrictions taken and insisted on reducing circulation to avoid infections. He asked that Argentines “not get used to living with 400 deaths a day.”

“We must avoid it. We must take care of ourselves. The fight against the pandemic is not over and we know that we make life uncomfortable for many who We have to tell them to stop driving and going to school because it is dangerous“.

“I know that it moves the families and the economy of those who are in the worst situation. Today in the afternoon for them we are going to give them an answer as we responded last year when we took out the ATP, the food card and we brought aid to those we felt they needed it, “he added.

Finally, he referred to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Eva Perón and noted: “Vaccination is a life expectancy for all of us. Our greatest obligation as a Government, today on Evita’s birthday, is the last. First, last. We are going to help them “.

“We were not mean, the first thing that worried us was taking care of people’s health. That did not make us forget those most in need,” he concluded.