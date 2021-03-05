From Santiago del Estero, Alberto Fernández defended the creation of the Unique Stadium “Mother of Cities”, an onerous and imposing work that has already generated a strong controversy in this province. There, on Thursday night, the President inaugurates this stadium where they will then play Racing and River the end of the Super Cup.

“Who has said that in the interior of the country there is no right to have a stadium of that nature? Where is that written? Why can we Buenos Aires enjoy that and not a person from Santiago? Also, this must be understood: when the game is played America Cup, Paraguay is going to play two games and that for Santiago is going to be a tourism movement, “argued the president.

With that look of federal pretense, the president abounded in comparisons. “Those of us who walk along avenues full of businesses do not realize what we are talking about when we talk about Argentina,” he said and stressed: “We enjoy a good building in big cities, a good business that opens, of a good shopping that opens and we do not realize the deficiencies that the rest of the country has“.

In his defense of the work, he added: “Argentina is going to play its World Cup qualifying match at this stadium at the end of the month. And why is it not going to have the right to have one. The unforgivable thing would be for one to see only one stadium. But when you fly over, you see all the work that is in Santiago. Not only in those channels, not only in schools that are opened to have 8 or 10 students in rural schools. “

In that sense, Fernández considered that “Nobody should be surprised that Santiago has a stadium of this nature”: “I think we have to start thinking that in the 21st century Argentina cannot continue with the imbalances that it has shown so far.”

As Clarín reported, the stadium has luxuries that put it at the same level as Europeans, but Governor Gerardo Zamora, the radical K ally of Alberto and Cristina Kirchner, is criticized. to have allocated $ 1,500 million for construction, when there are significant poverty and marginality indices.

Strictly speaking, the presence of Fernández in Santiago it also reads as a direct endorsement of Zamora, who will run for reelection in the gubernatorial elections this year.

The Single Stadium “Mother of Cities” was put out to tender in 2018. The initial budget was 980 million pesos, which later it was expanded with 500 million more (almost 1,500 million in total) to meet the requirements of Conmebol FIFA.

It has 30,000 seats, 24 VIP boxes, press area, 4 changing rooms, internal parking for 400 vehicles in the basement and 2,000 more in external parking lots, an interactive museum, a bar-restaurant that will be open to the public and a lighting system of “world level”..

At the beginning of his speech, the president said that Santiago del Estero is part of that “deep North” that Argentina has that was “systematically forgotten”.

“That North that was inexplicably abandoned little by little. […]. The truth is that I, who come from Buenos Aires and am an accomplished porteño, always I deny that Argentina has been built so unevenly, so unfairly, That it has allowed such a rich center where from the north and from the south it can be seen from a distance. “, Fernández evaluated.

In that sense, and after insisting on the inequality between the Buenos Aires metropolis and provinces such as Santiago del Estero, the President said that what had to be done was “take the reins and the bull by the antlers and build a canal like we are doing, that allows water to be always available. “

Fernández will also sign a act of commitment to carry out various works in the province, among them the interprovincial canal route 35, departments Moreno, Ibarra, Taboada and Belgrano; the Aqueduct for the Atamisqui, Avellaneda, Aguirre, Miter and Rivadavia departments; and the diversion dam and irrigation network Tuhama and El Alto canal.

“How is it possible that we have filled our mouths talking about federalism And have we abandoned those 300,000 people from Santiago, among others? “, the president asked rhetorically, to later conclude:” I am very happy to be in Santiago, with that splendid history, with this beautiful present and with the future, which I am sure, that together we are going to build “.

DS