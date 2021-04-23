President Alberto Fernandez He once again defended the suspension of face-to-face classes and again pointed to the City as the epicenter of the pandemic: “It all started there.”

“We looked back and everything began in the City, it spread to the AMBA and from there it began to radiate to the rest of the country,” he emphasized.

Also. affirmed that from the coronavirus pandemic “those who were good came out very good, but those who were bad came out very bad”, and warned that “hate doesn’t help anything, pollutes us more, slows us down “.

“Those who were good came out very good, but those who were bad came out very bad. I don’t want to stay with that idea, we must all come out better from the tragedy that we have to live,” said Fernández.

In this context, the President stressed that “in the center you live and in the periphery you survive”, by leading a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Rosario, Santa Fe, as part of the Alternative Capitals policy.

“Getting the national government out of the city and involving them in the territories. It is not the same as looking at the statistics in a city office than coming to see what happens to them. The numbers are figures, but behind the figures there are human beings . Sometimes the numbers do not say exactly the things as they are, “he emphasized.

In addition, the head of state stressed that “there are richer provinces and more needy provinces, but Argentines live in all of them,” and added: “We must pay attention to all of them.”

The President announced plays and measured by 76,616.1 million pesos for the province of Santa Fe, by leading a meeting of Federal Cabinet that takes place in Rosario.

The national delegation was made up of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; and the Ministers of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro; defense, Agustin Rossi; of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; Of transport, Mario Meoni, and Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing, Louis basterra.

In addition, the Secretary General of the Presidency accompanied the head of state, Julio Vitobello; the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi; the Executive Director of ANDIS, Fernando Galarraga placeholder image, and the head of the National Institute of Youth, Macarena Sanchez.

