Argentine President Alberto Fernandez | Photo: EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has said he will not run for re-election. The country will choose the next president in October. The announcement was made this Friday (21), in a video posted on social media.

“The next December 10, 2023 is the exact day we celebrate 40 years of democracy. On that day I will deliver the presidential sash to whoever is legitimately elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work fervently to make you a partner in our political space,” Fernández said in the video.