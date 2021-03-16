In the end, and after a week of delays around the name he would choose to replace his friend and partner Marcela Losardo, Alberto Fernández decided this Monday for the deputy Martin Soria, who in the coming days will be sworn in as the new Justice Minister at times of maximum tension between the government coalition and the Judiciary.

The President had named Soria as a potential candidate in the report a week ago in which he announced that Losardo would leave the ministry, as confirmed by the head of state, “overwhelmed” due to the internal pressures of the Patria Institute and the multiple criticisms of its lackluster management. “As far as I remember, Soria was facing the Kirchners. What they are looking for is that Cristina Kirchner) and I will fight, “Fernández said that night on channel C5N. Before, his name had been anticipated by Clarín when he revealed that Losardo was leaving office.

The new minister, who in recent months made good friends with Kirchnerism, he assumes with a peculiar backpack: in mid-February he criminally denounced in the courts of Comodoro Py the president of the Chamber of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, for his visits to the Casa Rosada during the administration of Mauricio Macri, between 2016 and 2018.

Soria’s complaint was music to the ears of Kirchnerism: it fed the story around to the assumption lawfare that according to Cristina Kirchner and the main leaders, K was orchestrated during the previous administration in the federal courts.

With a beginner’s past in the corridors of Comodoro Py – he worked in the court of Juan Jose Galeano-, former mayor of General Roca and son of the late former governor of Río Negro, Soria has thus recently become a staunch critic of the Judiciary, in line with the official discourse that even the head of state himself appropriated, and that he ended up ejecting Losardo from the cabinet, who never felt comfortable with the attacks on justice.

The name of Soria, mentioned for the first time by the President last Monday along with that of Ramiro Gutiérrez, of the mass movement, had been joined in the last week by at least half a dozen leaders and experts linked to the ruling party. From Anabel Fernández Sagasti to Julio Alak, and from Julio Vitobello -who was polled by the President- to Juan Martin Mena, the Deputy Minister of Justice who was embroiled in a cold war with Losardo.

The name Mena had once again resonated with force this Monday, despite the reports of his environment that realized that the official, former number two of the AFI and direct link with Cristina Kirchner, did not seek to head the ministry. Of good arrival to various sectors of the Judiciary, he always preferred a low profile.

Last week another name had also leaked that was well received by the President: the lawyer Marisa herrera, from the UBA and the Conicet, which was a member of the commission led by Carlos Beraldi, the vice president’s criminal attorney, formed to review the functioning of the Judicial Power. Herrera was not objected to by the Instituto Patria, and neither by those of Fernández. Unlike Soria, who is not well regarded by some of the president’s closest collaborators.

Last Thursday, Fernández and Cristina Kirchner flew over the issue at the meal they shared at the Olivos farm. The vice president is interested in Justice more than any other area, urged by the multiple causes that corner her with her family. In fact, the main operators respond directly to it: from Mena, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro and Gerónimo Ustarroz to the historic Javier Fernández.

The indefiniteness of the President, which took seven days, helped to strengthen the versions about the interference of the Instituto Patria. Fernández finished defining the name at the weekend with his group of closest collaborators. And he communicated it to the new official just this Monday, at lunchtime.

Clarion had anticipated this Sunday that the idea of ​​the head of state was to announce the replacement “between Monday and Tuesday”. And that the replacement of Losardo did not come from the leaders who were in dance. He decided to officially announce it on television, in the same way that he revealed a week ago the burden of his partner for more than two decades, now bound for the embassy before UNESCO, in Paris. This time he chose the “Friendly Fire” program.