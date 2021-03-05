In the midst of strong pressure from the Government towards the Judiciary, the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, left a controversial warning regarding the “folders” that the President could use, in the midst of the controversy over the reform promoted by the Executive.

Ibarra assured that “it is clear that Justice must be reformed” because “the double rod causes distrust“.

“Justice is slow, very severe with the most vulnerable, very permeable to the powers that be, it is highly politicized and basically it happens that, within the framework of the crack, when there is a decision that can override an opponent, the other sector immediately says ‘these are the judges who are friends of power’, and the others say ‘what a good decision’, and vice versa ”, He emphasized.

In addition, he gave as an example the causes that Vice President Cristina Kirchner has against her: “If she is overruled or convicted, do you think that the public will say ‘it is the Justice that has made the decision’? Half will say that it is an injustice and the other half is going to applaud. This is because we do not trust justice. “

In statements to the channel A24, Ibarra insisted with the judicial “double rod” and warned: “If the idea that the executive powers put pressure on the judges, this was the moment for the President to do the same; Alberto Fernández could use AFI files and he doesn’tIt is not the way you believe, it is not the policy of our government ”.

Among other things, the official highlighted the statement of Cristina Kirchner in the hearing before the Chamber of Cassation, in the case for the future dollar: “It was an important, forceful and solid intervention, it responds politically to what apparently was a political cause” .

“I have no doubts that this cause was armed within the framework of an electoral campaign, it is very possible that the Justice played at that time for Macri,” he added.

JPE