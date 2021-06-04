Alberto Fernández congratulated the elected president of Israel, Isaac Herzog on Thursday and spoke of “renewing the ties that unite our states.”

The message comes amid diplomatic tensions between the Government and the State of Israel, after Argentina voted in the United Nations Human Rights Council in favor of opening an investigation for alleged war crimes in that country. in Gaza.

The full text:

Dear St. President Elect of the State of Israel

St. Isaac Herzog

I want to express my sincere congratulations on your election as the new President of the State of Israel.

There are strong emotional, historical and cultural ties between our peoples that are renewed day by day. Argentina has the largest Jewish community in Latin America. There are many Argentine families that have settled in Israel and many students and professionals who travel to their country to deepen their training. Our countries built a huge common space that allows us to share a broad agenda for joint work.

I take this opportunity to renew the ties that unite our States and wish you the best of success for your Government.

I renew my congratulations and best wishes to you in your management With affection and respect

News in development

LM