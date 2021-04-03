Hours after the confirmation that the PCR test to which he was subjected on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, President Alberto Fernández had a 15-minute talk with the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and they agreed to do it again in the next few days with Governor Axel Kicillof to define if there will be more restrictions in the AMBA given the worrying increase in infections.

This afternoon I was able to talk with the Chief of Government of the CABA @horaciorlarreta regarding the epidemiological situation that manifests itself in the face of the increase in infections by COVID-19. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 3, 2021

The president and Rodríguez Larreta were going to see each other in person this morning in Olivos, but finally, due to the contagion of Fernández, they did so virtually.

In that talk, and according to the president reported shortly after, in a thread of tweets, both agreed on the need to return to work at the so-called AMBA table due to the increase in cases in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs.

“We warn that our experience indicates that before the advance of the pandemic, the cases are concentrated first in the AMBA and later they radiate towards the interior of the country. That is why the coordinated work of CABA, PBA and the National State becomes indispensable” , said the president, and announced that he already spoke with Kicillof and that this Sunday Rodríguez Larreta will do so.

News in development.