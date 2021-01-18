President Alberto Fernández will be one of the exhibitors at the World Economic Forum in Davos which will take place virtually between January 25 and 29, the organizers of the meeting reported this Monday in a press release.

They will also expose Presidents of China, Xi Jinping; from France, Emmanuel Macron; and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The event’s agenda also announces the participation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga; the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

With the world economy going through one of its worst crises in history, including factors such as high rates of unemployment and inequality, the range of topics proposed for the Forum ranges from fair economic and social systems to digitization and the climate change crisis. .

Other guests, such as the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, and the Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, will also attend these debates.

Economic growth must be “more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable,” Forum founder Klaus Schwab said at a briefing on Monday.

The annual meeting of the WEF, usually held every January at a resort in the Swiss Alps, features world leaders, heads of central banks, corporate executives, as well as celebrities and billionaires.

The in-person event was postponed as a result of the pandemic and now it was scheduled to take place in May in Singapore.

Telam Fountain.

