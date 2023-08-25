The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, assured this Thursday that he would have liked to have a “better understanding” with the vice president, Cristina Fernández, and He said he understood the “discomfort” of the third of the citizens who voted for Javier Milei in the August 13 primaries.

“I would have liked to have a better understanding, but that is part of history and history will tell why it happened,” the Argentine head of state qualified in an interview with Radio Perfil about his relationship with the also former president.

He also stated that, despite the differences between the two, he maintains respect and affection for the vice president, who “is the victim of unforgivable persecution.”he added, referring to the legal cases against him for corruption during his mandates (2007-2015).

In the last primary elections, the leader of La Libertad Avanza obtained the highest percentage of the votes (30.04%), which Fernández assessed as an accumulation of unsatisfied needs.

File photo of the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez

“I think the pandemic affected many, it discouraged society, and the inherited debt, more the war that unleashes an inflationary process in the world, together with the drought, is a combo of things that makes it easier to sow discouragement,” the president explained.

In his opinion, Milei’s “anti-system or anti-political discourse” managed to “capture a third of the citizenry, which is divided into three thirds, this is the truth.”

“It is not that he has managed to consecrate himself as president, he has managed to capture 30% of the citizens who have not paid much attention to the underlying things he says and found in him a channel to express their discomfort, and I understand that discomfort “, he indicated.

Fernández insisted on his attack on the right-wing candidate, whom he defined as “the greatest defender of the power caste in Argentina”because, with measures such as dollarization, the opening of imports or the elimination of social housing and public works, “the sectors of power in Argentina are defending, the true caste”.

File photo, possession of Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Regarding the financial situation of the South American country, where a 22% devaluation is added to the existing inflation of 113.4% year-on-year and a poverty of 40% of the population, Fernández assured that he spoke with the Minister of Economy and Presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, to take measures that can give “a bit of relief for those who have been left in a complicated situation.”

In this sense, since the weekend, Argentina has suffered several attacks and robberies at commercial premises in different parts of the territory, which, according to the president, has been the work of organized gangs.

“Some agitated that taking advantage of a difficult moment and the electoral result, for robbery purposes and some for political purposes,” he closed.

EFE