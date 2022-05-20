Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández greets attendees at a rally organized by the construction workers’ union, in Buenos Aires, on May 20, 2022. Presidency

Alberto Fernández needs allies. His fight with the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has taken away his firepower on such urgent issues as the fight against inflation and poverty. This Friday he had his mass bath, a bit of fresh air in his dispute for power within the Peronist coalition that he leads as president of Argentina. The construction workers’ union, the UOCRAorganized a large support rally for Fernández at his headquarters south of Buenos Aires.

There were the referents of the CGT, the confederation of the main Peronist unions, the historical ones, some of which have been in their position for decades. And also the ministers who are faithful to Fernández, summoned for the occasion by the chief of staff, Juan Manzur. Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies and third leg of the coalition, also joined. The Kirchnerists were on the list of absentees: the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, and the Governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, two men of the vice president’s highest confidence, did not participate.

Fernández gave a speech with a campaign tone and was very effusive on stage. Attentive to his public, some 15,000 workers, he spoke of sustaining the power of salary against inflation, which is already close to 60% year-on-year, promised to recover employment, more free medicines for retirees and defend those who cannot pay their credits mortgages. “We are the heirs of Perón and Evita,” he said, in an attempt to rescue the mystique of the movement that he represents. “We come to preserve the rights of those who work, we are what preserves public education, the guarantors of public health. No one is going to twist our arms.”

The president of Argentina barely referred to the fight with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. There were expectations, because the escalation between them does not stop. On his last tour of Europe, Fernández fired direct fire at his vice president like never before, whom he accused of not taking into account the calamities that the government faced and still faces: first a pandemic, and now the consequences of the war in Ukraine in international markets. “He has a partial look,” he said then in an interview with EL PAÍS.

This Friday’s was, on the other hand, a staging in search of the unity of the Front of All, an acronym increasingly empty of political content. “They make us discuss among ourselves, they are all aware of what we say about each other, but what we are discussing is that we want to preserve the rights that those who work won and that they want to take away from us,” Fernández said then. “That’s the real discussion. There are those who want vacations to stop being paid, that dismissal is not paid, that universities do not matter. That is not us”, he added, to close his speech.

On the stage was the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, the man who receives the most attacks from Kirchnerism. The sector that responds to the vice president wants more public spending to sustain consumption. Guzmán defends a fiscal discipline that allows reducing the red in the public accounts, in line with what Argentina has promised before the IMF in the agreement signed at the beginning of the year.

The “albertismo”, a group of senior officials, governors and trade unionists without a party structure, asks the president for more political initiative to face friendly fire. Gerardo Martínez, head of the UOCRA and organizer of the support rally, gave Fernández a pen, a symbol of the power of one who can sign decrees, bills and budget items.

