President Alberto Fernández tried to close the internal dispute that arose over the differences between the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the Secretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, over the increase in rates. “The rate is a finished issue. We are going with the increase that we discussed,” said the president.

For Fernández, there was “an unnecessary disagreement” between the officials, “about which it does not make much sense to talk.” “What I am saying is that we imagine a different scenario than what is happening. We are close to solving the segmentation,” he added.

The truth is that after the conflict generated around Basualdo’s request to resign, something that never prospered, the President commented that he had “spoken” with Guzmán, and together they decided “to set an increase of 9 percent, period”.

“We have discussed with Martín that we have set a 9 percent increase for rates, period, because it is also true that for now we are not going to discuss this issue any more,” the president remarked.

On this point, Fernández indicated that the Government faces “a budget that did not foresee that this would happen.” “I did not foresee that we were going to have meat growing at the price that grows, I did not foresee that we were going to have food companies increasing prices without rhyme or reason, gaining with extraordinary profits. And we did not foresee that the coronavirus was going to attack us again. how he attacked, ”he added.

In an interview with CNN, the President defended the sanitary measures applied during the coronavirus pandemic as well as the decision to suspend face-to-face classes.

“It is the obsession of health for health that complicates education for us. It’s not that we don’t have an obsession. What is the priority: to get educated or to be healthy? Well, my priority is health ”, he insisted.

Alberto Fernández once again assured that the contract between the Pfizer company and Argentina fell because “the United States decided to preserve all vaccines for its population.”

In this regard, Fernández pointed out that the doses produced by the North American laboratory were the first to be approved by the ANMAT at the local level, but remarked that the company “did not sign” an agreement with Casa Rosada and that “it did not comply” with the total of the items that he had agreed to sell to Chile and Uruguay.

“Do you know which was the first vaccine that was approved in Argentina? The Pfizer. So please explain to me why if I approved the vaccine then I didn’t buy it. The truth: it seems to me that Pfizer did not sign with us, but with those it signed, it could not comply, “he said.

