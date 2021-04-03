President Alberto Fernández referred today to the visits of judges and prosecutors to the Olivos farm during the administration of Mauricio Macri and clarified that there is no crime in which a judge speaks with a president “, although he warned that “Yes, there is a crime if the president gives him orders.”

So the president took distance of the offensive of Christian judicial operators who denounced that the visits of the cassation judges Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos to former President Mauricio Macri constituted a crime.

“The problem is that the judge is going to render accounts to him or that the president tell you what to do“Fernández said this noon in statements to AM750 radio.

When asked about the income of judges of Cassation to the residence of Olivos during the Macri administration, the president assured that “there are very striking cases” in the link between magistrates and the government of Cambiemos.

In that sense, he mentioned the case of “Judge (Gustavo) Hornos going to the Government House to announce the measures he was going to take, which were later covered by the newspapers,” a fact that he considered “extremely serious.”

“During the campaign, I explained that there was a circuit in the criminal justice system that began with the judgments of Claudio Bonadio and Julián Ercolini, continued with (Leopoldo) Bruglia and (Martín) Irurzun and ended with Hornos and (Juan Carlos) Gemigniani,” he recalled, and then he defined the whole plot as “a careful circuit”.

“What happened during the government of Cambiemos it had never happened in Argentina“, evaluated in this point the Head of State, after which he concluded:” During the macrismo the Executive Power used the Justice. “

And then he added: “There was many judges who lent themselves to that “.

In this context, the President assured that one of his objectives is “that Justice is never again used to persecute opponents.”

“When it comes to correcting Justice, I want no one to use Justice to harm or prosecute anyone who should not be prosecuted because they have violated the law,” he stressed.

Fernández made these statements when consulted by the visits of magistrates and members of the public ministry to Olivos between 2015 and 2019, which in the case of Judge Mariano Borinsky reached at least 15.