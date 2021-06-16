President Alberto Fernández surprised this Wednesday by making official the candidacy of Christian asinelli, the right-hand man of the Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz, to occupy the presidency of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America. It is the former Andean Development Corporation, one of the main infrastructure credit agencies in the region.

Originally, the head of state had thought of Beliz himself to fill that role, but decided to keep the also president of the Economic and social Council, which intervenes in political relations with the Church and the United States and that with international credit organizations, with the exception of the IMF and the World Bank, in charge of the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman.

In January 2020, Fernández wanted Beliz to preside over the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), where the official worked during his political exile in Washington. The then president of the United States Donald trump broke the unwritten law that protects the presidency of the IDB in Latin America and managed to make that strategic chair go to Mauricio Claver-Carone, an official of your administration.

Then, he thought of Beliz to occupy the CAF. A Peruvian man Luis Carranza Ugarte he had to resign last March harassed by allegations of unjustified dismissals and abuse of power. In his resignation letter he pointed out against the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Argentine director before the organization and his alternate, Asinelli, for instigating his resignation and blocking the assumption of Colombian Bernardo Requena, whom he was promoting as his successor. “Continuously and manifestly, the Argentine representation through an alleged intention to achieve more transparency in the selection process of vice presidents tries to continue pressing to avoid the appointment (of Requena),” said Carranza Ugarte in a statement.

Now Asinelli, the current Undersecretary of International Financial Relations, will compete with the Colombian Sergio Diaz-Granados, current Executive Director for Colombia before the IDB Group, for the presidency whose headquarters are in Caracas. Fernández’s administration will rival that of the Colombian Ivan Duque, a government in crisis, which represents a political-ideological spectrum in the antipodes of the Argentine.

The body’s board, which is made up of 19 countries from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and 13 private banks, will listen to the program of the two leaders and will make a decision on July 5. The new authority will take office on August 1.

The votes in the region are divided and Argentina is fighting for the favor of the Mercosur partners with whom it is not going through its best moment. The votes of the Andean countries are worth double. Ecuador, Peru and Colombia they lean towards Díaz-Granados. Bolivia and Venezuela, by Asinelli, which also brings together the wills of Trinidad and Tobago, Spain and Mexico. The Government is betting to change the vote of Peru, after the election of Pedro Castillo. “We come very well“They get excited at the Casa Rosada.

Argentina has a loan portfolio with CAF that is around US $ 3 billion to finance satellite, radar, food projects and works in municipalities. In 2020, the agency announced that it had committed US $ 4 billion to Argentina in the framework of the pandemic.

Asinelli know the clothIn 2014, he served as corporate director of Institutional Development in the organization that Argentina has been part of since 2003. If elected, he would be the first non-Andean leader to hold office.

The proximity of the date was decisive for the President to choose Asinelli and retain Beliz, whom he considers key in his government team. “It is an institution in crisis, also due to the pandemic. Anyone who does not know the CAF would take two years to understand it, “explained official sources.

In the Executive they assure that Asinelli, who has just published Financing development, a book that reviews the history of multilateral banking in the region, is ideal. “He has a consensus profile for a position for which it is necessary to speak with all the actors, regardless of the political vision,” they affirm.

The President is betting on scoring a victory at the international level after repeated short circuits due to public statements with Peru, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. among other countries in the region.

