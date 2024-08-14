Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández will be investigated for “serious injuries” and “abuse of power and authority” against Fabiola Yañez, his ex-partner. The prosecution has presented a long document on Wednesday where it ratifies one by one all the complaints filed by Yañez against Fernández on Tuesday, at the Argentine consulate in Madrid. Prosecutor Ramiro González raised the accusation of “minor injuries” to “serious”, produced in a “framework of gender violence”. He also attributes it to “coercive threats”. In Argentine legislation, the indictment is the first formal step of an investigation. It is the prosecutor who is in charge of setting the parameters from which the defense and plaintiff lawyers will develop their strategies. Once this stage is concluded, the prosecutor can request or not the prosecution of the former president.

The prosecution considered in its arguments that Fernández acted against the former first lady in a “total asymmetry”. And it revealed the acts of violence reported by Yañez, all denied by Fernández. Regarding the black eye shown in the photographs in the file, prosecutor González said that it was the result of a blow he received in bed during an argument with the former president “possibly caused by the so-called ‘Olivos party’, to which Yáñez asked him ‘what did you do to me? ‘”. The “Olivos party” was a celebration of Yañez’s birthday held in July 2020 at the official residence in the midst of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The scandal was a very hard blow for the Government, from which it could not recover.

The prosecutor also revealed that in 2016, before becoming president, Fernández forced Yañez to have an abortion against her will because “she had gone into shock” and was not ready to have a child after a relationship that had just begun. Yañez separated from her partner and went to live in London. Fernandez then asked her to come back “putting herself in the role of victim” and assuring her “that everything would change.”

Fabiola Yañez testified for four hours on Tuesday and described constant scenes of physical aggression and psychological harassment during her stay at the presidential residence in Olivos. She described how she received photos and videos on her phone of the women with whom Fernández was cheating on her. And that during the last months of the presidency, in 2023, she had decided to move with her son, who is just over a year old, to the guest house in the complex. “The facts of the proceedings arise from a story that reveals a context of gender violence based on an asymmetric and unequal relationship of power that has developed over time,” the prosecutor wrote. The violence, he added, increased after Fernández was elected president in 2019.

The prosecutor also proposes to investigate the presidential couple’s entourage to determine if there was any kind of cover-up. Yañez stressed that almost a hundred people work at the Olivos residence and many of them were aware of the attacks she was a victim of. The investigation is aimed primarily at the presidential doctor, Federico Saavedra, who is said to have recommended Yañez “a few globules of arnica” to resolve the hematoma she had in one of her eyes after a blow. It is also aimed at María Cantero, the president’s personal secretary. The courts found by chance the photos of Yañez with blows to her face on Cantero’s cell phone, who is being investigated in a corruption case that has nothing to do with the attacks against the former Argentine first lady.

