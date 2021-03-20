President Alberto Fernández expressed harsh criticism this Saturday against the leaders of the opposition coalition Together for Change, whom he called “deniers who want a country for the few” and rejected the initiative so that the private sector can import and sell vaccines against it. coronavirus.

“I sympathize with every grievance each of us suffers from the Republicans, who attack us and hurt us. I never ask society to tolerate me for what I think, I always ask that they respect me, that we respect each other, Because tolerating is the closest thing to enduring something that one dislikes. And to me, nobody should put up with me like I shouldn’t put up with anyone, I just have to respect the other. Recovering respect for the other is the first step for those who hate the democracy, they are deniers and they want a country for the few, they can become strong in our society, “said the Head of State.

The President stated this when leading a tribute to disappeared workers, 45 years after the coup d’état of March 24, 1976, which was held in the Space for Memory and for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights (former Esma) .

Alberto Fernández and Taty Almeyda, member of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora.

In addition, Fernández rejected the proposal of Together for Change so that private sector actors can import and sell vaccines against the coronavirus.

“Those of us who are here want vaccines for everyone, we want everyone to be able to get vaccinated. In their ranks they want those who have money to buy the vaccinesAnd if they have money, they can buy it when they want and give it to them when they want, and the rest they wait, “he replied.

The president once again differentiated himself from the opposition by ensuring that, “every two by three, the deniers appear in their ranks, and our ranks, memory.” And he added: “The difference is that the deniers all they do is sow hatred, and those of us who have memory sow love so that what happened to us never happens again,” he said.

The act that took place in the House of Militancy-HIJOS, which operates in the Space for Memory and for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights (exEsma), was attended by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta; the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti; Taty Almeyda, member of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Fundadora Line; and the owner of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, virtually from the city of La Plata.

Also present were the secretary general of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Héctor Daer; the assistant secretary of the Central Argentina Workers’ Federation (CTA), Daniel Catalano; and members of Hijos e Hijas por la Identidad y la Justicia Contra el Olvido y el Silencio Capital (HIJOS) and the Intersindical Derechos Humanos, which make up the CGT and the CTA, which jointly organized the event.

During the event, Daer took the opportunity to repudiate the violent demonstrations that took place last week, when the President visited Lago Puelo: “These aggressions and manifest intolerance must be permanently repudiated.”

The claim for Alberto Fernández

At the event, complaints were also heard for President Fernández. It was Daniel Catalano, deputy secretary of the national CTA, who called for the release of Milagro Sala and “the victims of lawfare.”

“The labor movement is there to fight, to accompany the judicial reform, to end lawfare and ensure that our colleagues can walk among us again,” remarked the union leader.

Followed, he added: ” victims of lawfare They deserve to be among us, to be next to us on March 24th. Argentina needs judicial reform. Let’s not loosen up. There is a government that came to transform the country and we feel that we are brother and sister and part of this government. Alberto, is counting on the movement to do what needs to be done, to continue winning rights, “he added.

LM