The call for impartial elections in Venezuela has left Alberto Fernández off the list of international observers. a long message that he has published on his social networks, The former president of Argentina (2019-2023) regretted this Wednesday “with great regret” that the Government of Nicolás Maduro has communicated to him “its will that I not travel and desist from fulfilling the task that had been entrusted to me by the National Electoral Council.” “The reason that was given to me,” explained Fernández, “is that, in the opinion of that Government, public statements made by me before a national media outlet caused discomfort and generated doubts about my impartiality.” In an interview on Tuesday with an Argentine radio station, the former Peronist president had said that whoever is defeated in the general elections next Sunday “what they have to do is accept it.”

The Venezuelan government “understood that the coincidence with what the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had expressed the day before generated a kind of destabilization of the electoral process. I must clarify that I do not understand such unrest. I only said that in a democracy, when the people cast their vote, ‘the one who wins, wins and the one who loses, loses’ and if the government were eventually defeated, it should accept the popular verdict. The opposition should do the same in the event that the result was adverse to it,” Fernández defended himself. He accompanied his message with “the cordial invitation” that the National Electoral Council (CNE) sent him on July 12 to add him to the list of election observers.

The Argentine had echoed the statements of Brazilian Lula da Silva, who very emphatically said that he had felt “scared” when he heard Maduro say, in a video that was supposedly spread on social networks without his consent, that a victory by the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, could lead to “a bloodbath” or “a fratricidal civil war.” Maduro recommended Lula on Tuesday “to drink chamomile” if his statements had frightened him.

Both Lula da Silva and the Argentine Kirchnerism represented by Fernández were once firm allies of Venezuela. But relations are no longer the best. They are so deteriorated that Lula da Silva and Fernández allow themselves to warn Maduro in public. Fernández has said that Caracas’ request that he not travel as an observer was “an unusual request,” but that he will act on it “so as not to give rise to accusations of wanting to cloud a transcendental electoral day, when I was only seeking to fulfill the task of an electoral observer.”

“In the current context, I will not be able to fully carry out this task. My greatest wish is that Venezuela, which in recent years has been besieged by threats of invasion and its economy harmed by a brutal blockade, can hold its elections in a transparent manner and that the popular verdict is respected whatever the result,” Fernández wrote on social media.

