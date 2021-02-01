Venezuelans in exile became very angry with President Alberto Fernández. They accuse him by the networks of holding a “Double rod” before Ecuador and Venezuela.

They criticize the fact that the President and his officials insistently request non-interference international pressure against the abuses of the Nicolás Maduro regime – which Kirchnerism denies to bend – while on the other hand support Rafael Correa’s dolphin in the presidential elections of Ecuador dated Sunday 7: Andrés Arauz.

By the way, although it had almost no diffusion, on Friday during his appearance at the last meeting of the Puebla Group organized by his friend and foreign policy advisor, the Chilean Marco Enriquez Ominami, Fernández called for what happened at the end of 2020 in Bolivia to happen in Ecuador, where the candidate of Evo Morales, Luis Arce, won.

In that message recorded before the summit of leaders and former presidents of the left and the center-left, Alberto criticized the government of Donald Trump – without naming him – for “dividing the region” and considered that the last four years had been “the worst by far. weather.

Then he got excited about the Ecuadorian elections that will take place in 6 days. “We recovered democracy in Bolivia with enormous effort from Evo (Morales) and Lucho (Arce) and now we hope to have another progressive government in Ecuador”, He noted for hours later tweeting about the subject.

Over the weekend, the President spoke again about Ecuador –which is unusual in foreign policy- noting: “We are following with special attention the electoral process in Ecuador, which should culminate in the elections on February 7th. We hope that the work of @cnegobec is correct, that the popular verdict is respected and that in this way Ecuadorian democracy will be strengthened ”.

At the time, Fernández and former President Cristina Kirchner They demanded that the electoral courts enable Arauz’s electoral race, which had “technical” problems, they pointed out. They finally enabled it.

Arauz is running in these hard-fought elections amid allegations of corruption against Correa, who is in exile and unable to run for president again. For Kirchnerism it is a political persecution of justice within what they baptized as “lawfare.”

The young economist, whose main rival is the center-right Guillermo Lasso, was received in Buenos Aires at the beginning of last December by Fernández, the former president and by his son and deputy Máximo Kirchner.

In December, Cristina Kirchner publicly supported the candidate of former President Rafael Correa and hinted that in that country, which Moreno currently governs, there is no democracy. The Vice President spread that message through her Twitter account, after receiving Andrés Arauz in his Senate office.

The Government of Lenin Moreno was upset. “Given what was published by the Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernández, on her Twitter account on December 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, has presented a note of formal protest from the Government of Ecuador regretting the inopportune statements issued by the Vice President, on the occasion of her meeting with the Ecuadorian citizen Andrés Arauz Galarza in Buenos Aires, regarding questioning democracy in the territory internal affairs of Ecuador, ”stated a subsequent letter from the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.

But far from being silenced, the president kept in contact and supporting the candidate who was on the campaign a few days ago – in which he offers dollars to those who vote for him, as seen in videos – said that the Argentine president had promised him a lot of 4.5 million vaccines against COVID, while Argentina does not yet exceed the 820,000 doses received.

The government did not comment on Arauz’s sayings of the vaccines.

Kirchnerism’s bad relations with Lenin Moreno are evident. In fact, Buenos Aires has not sent him an ambassador pending these elections, as it did with the provisional government of Jeanine Añez.

And although with the Colombian Ivan Duque, Fernández tried to smooth things over during a meeting they held in La Paz (Bolivia), in November, the Argentine embassy in Bogotá has been without headquarters since the term of Marcelo Stubrin ended.