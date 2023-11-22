After following the historic defeat of Peronism in the Argentine presidential elections on Sunday (19), current president Alberto Fernández stated that he “lacked luck” during the years of his administration to control the country’s public accounts and inflation, which reached 142. 7% in 12 months.

In an interview with the Uruguayan newspaper The Observerthis Wednesday (22), the Argentine president made a kind of assessment of the catastrophic administration, which had two main influences: Cristina Kirchner, head of the vice-presidency and the Senate, and Sergio Massa, defeated candidate who commanded the Ministry of Economy.

Although he admitted that his government had failed to improve Argentina’s income, Fernández stated that he had “no responsibility” for the country’s debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), since it was created during the administration of Maurício Macri, his predecessor. at Casa Rosada. “Macri was enormously guilty. He received a debt-free country and left a debt of almost 100% of GDP. He has a huge debt taken on in two years, impossible to pay,” he said.

During the interview, the Argentine president also described his relationship with Cristina Kirchner, the country’s vice president, as “distant”. The agent was classified as “obedient” to Kirchner on several occasions by the Argentine press. “I listened to Cristina on many issues, but the truth is that he didn’t obey her in everything she wanted. There are times when the president decides and owes no obedience to anyone. On the one hand, they ask me to be obedient, on the other hand, they tell me to keep the pen”, he explained. According to Fernández, “it was not his mission to obey her. And she knew that from day one.”

On October 22, the date of the first electoral round in the country, Kirchner stated that he had “notorious differences” with the head of the Casa Rosada since 2020. “When I said that it was necessary to align prices, salaries, taxes and pensions, I was not heard” , emphasized the former president, convicted of corruption.

Fernández also justified the country’s disastrous economic indices as “bad luck, because the world did not conspire in its favor at the time”.

“The pandemic didn’t just affect Argentines. It’s not a consolation. We have 40% poverty, we had the pandemic, the war and the drought. And now, to top it off, we have the crisis in Israel of Argentines kidnapped by Hamas. The truth is that I needed a little more luck, because the world wasn’t complicit in my time. Obviously, we couldn’t solve the problem of inflation and we couldn’t solve the problem of people’s income. We couldn’t solve that”, appealed the president, in attempt to blame the global situation for the worsening of the Argentine crisis.

Furthermore, Fernández tried to present positive points achieved by the country this year, amid the economic chaos that has arisen. “I leave a country where, despite everything, in the first eight months of this year, it presented record industrial production.”

The Peronist government was responsible in recent months for the worsening of inflation and poverty in the country, part of which occurred as a result of the increase in social subsidies, in an attempt to achieve a victory at the polls last Sunday (19).