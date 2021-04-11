Tomorrow the President should be discharged, vaccinated with two doses and who was infected, arousing the curiosity of the Sputnik manufacturers themselves, who want to know how and why this happened. Alberto Fernández needs medical permission to be able to have lunch on Tuesday with an envoy from President Biden who, in a one-day marathon, will try to review the agenda of issues that the US has for the region.

Until now he will only speak with Fernández, Solá and, perhaps, Gustavo Béliz, although another surprise contact should not be ruled out on the personal initiative of the Democratic official Juan González, of Colombian origin and a member of the National Security Council of the head of the White House. This official, who worked on Obama’s deal with Castro until Trump arrived, is not expected to meet with members of the opposition.

Hit by the economic and social consequences of the measures against the pandemic, which can be extended, this visit by a Biden envoy excites an administration that has not yet been able to fulfill some of its profuse electoral promises. I know believes in the Casa Rosada that Biden distinguishes Fernández because it is this President who has the best dialogue with all his colleagues in the region, including Bolsonaro (for the task of Scioli and Solá), Maduro and the Cuban government. With the latter, a 200 thousand hectare cultivation project is underway on the island to produce food, under the responsibility of INTA.

At the last minute, Fernández lost the exclusivity of this visit: González will cross the Rio de la Plata to also speak with Lacalle Pou, the Uruguayan president who displaced Bolsonaro in the official hatred ranking. There is a sad consolation: Uruguay went from being an example of the fight against the pandemic to being the country with the highest rate of new cases of COVID in Latin America. And here the data is stirred in this political dwarfism competition.

It also convinces Argentines that the departure of the Lima Group, which has the undisguised auspices of Washington, had no cost due to the latest gestures of the Democratic administration. It seems at least a premature conclusion. The American concern is China and its influence in the region. That is the topic that occupied a good part of the conversation between the head of diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, and Felipe Solá. And the trip of the head of the US Southern Command to Ushuaia was also read as a sign of concern for the Chinese base that has operated in Patagonia since the time of Cristina Kirchner.

Is that defined as the dispute between the US and China is, the world will be decoded according to that dynamic. Therefore, González will surely express -or want to know- how he can US countering the growing weight of the Chinese in food, pharmaceutical industry and minerals considered strategic, such as lithium.

The question is whether I should also ask him the same questions to Cristina Kirchner, which sets the course or corrects it when it thinks it should. This is what an influential member of the IMF thought about the internal misunderstandings in the government that are blocking the agreement. Here they lower the price for that opinion: they say that the author of this statement is the one who opened the doors of the Fund to Macri, as if in that organization everyone can say what they want about a member country.