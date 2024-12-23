Many of us sensed that the figure of Jesús Navas had transcended beyond the walls of Sánchez-Pizjuán. Now that the interiors of the locker room are just a flick of the remote control away, the generosity of Sevilla’s still captain has flooded thousands of homes, showing a way of being far from everyday life, not only in the world of baseball, but of common mortals. Few professionals put the good of the group, even that of a teammate, above their own, as Jesús did with Carvajal during the Euro Cup. For this and a thousand other similar details, Jesús received a spectacular tribute at the Santiago Bernabéu that is not only from a major club like Real Madrid, but from all of Spanish football. He could not contain his tears, in a month of December that will leave him dry of so many vivid emotions and memories that he will keep forever in his memory. This farewell by chapters, like good sports documentaries on television platforms, has the positive aspect of verifying the magnitude of a footballer who has not only been a prophet in his land, but also commands the love and respect of the world of football. At your feet always, Jesus. Messages on social networks from the main figures of this sport. Healthy envy of those, like Sergio Ramos, whose way of being has prevented him from earning the affection, if not the respect, of the hobbies he has defended on the grass. Jesus is different. It always has been. The ego buried him in a backpack at 15 years old. The only child who did not dream of being a soccer player, only of playing soccer. His tears in the mixed zone of the white coliseum only show that he did not want the journey to end now. That he had one last race left, even if it was driven by his own heart. An impeccable career within a warrior body. One thing does not eliminate the other. His anger with the lineman for an offside in extra time of an already lost game was his last demonstration of limitless competitiveness, taking not giving up to an unknown level. Probably, when El Arrebato wrote that hymn to Sevillismo for its centenary, with Navas already running around the grass of Sánchez-Pizjuán, the figure of the child was in his head. No one represented a shield so well. A feeling. A way of being and living. At your feet always, Jesus. Throughout its history, Sevilla has had great footballers, whose hearts ached in defeat. General captains (Pablo Blanco), geniuses (Kings) and myths (Puerta). It seemed impossible for a single person to encompass everyone, but it was not. Jesus has achieved it. The eternal gratitude of Sevilla and its people will be the most brilliant medal of his career. He has put the entire world at his feet without intending it, much less imagining it. He leaves his Sevilla in a position unknown to good Jesús in his almost two decades showing his face for the white and also the red shirt. A team that has fallen into disrepair, where the group’s commitment to achieving the best possible results cannot be denied, but whose limitations are so gigantic that they do not allow them to remain standing on a field like the Bernabéu for even 10 minutes. Hallway to the champion. To the legend. To Jesus. He promoted Sevilla at the age of 20 to achieve the greatest successes in its history. He even touched the sky with another less powerful Sevilla. It leaves it almost where it left it. His last service has been to show that one should also be in bad times. Fighting, competing, suffering and helping. An example. Spanish football has surrendered to you, child. At your feet always, Jesus.

