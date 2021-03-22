In the midst of the crisis due to the difficulties in accessing vaccines, President Alberto Fernández was optimistic in being able to inoculate the entire population at risk before the end of April, although he left him subject to reaching the latest agreements they are making.

He said it in Lanús, where he led an act to celebrate the million vaccinated (with the first dose) in the province of Buenos Aires and where he arrived with Axel Kicillof, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner, among other officials.

“I think that if we can finalize the last agreements that we have been doing, and that we are really very cautious in announcing it so as not to generate false expectations, we will be able to finish vaccinating people at risk before the end of April“, he claimed.

The event was held at the National University of Lanús, where vaccination began on February 23 and 5,075 people have already been immunized there, according to the government report.

In addition, the Ministry of Health reported that 1,239,903 vaccines against COVID-19 have already been applied in the Province of Buenos Aires, of which 998,970 correspond to the application of the first component, and 240,933 to the second.

The president expressed his joy for the million Buenos Aires vaccinated since the campaign began and added that throughout the country there are a total of 3 million people inoculated.

