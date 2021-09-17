With a single addition of weight, with several offers rejected, with the continuity of officials who offered their resignations in public to pressure the President, with some rearrangements so that it seems that something has changed, armed under the threat of an impossible break with Cristina Kirchner, Alberto Fernández succeeded put together a transitional cabinet, to stand in the midst of the fracture of the Front of All until November, when the legislative elections take place.

According to an important official who spent most of the day with the President, what began to be seriously discussed since Cristina Kirchner’s letter on Thursday night is “integration of the coalition” of Government. The problem that the President has is that the only essential person in that scheme is not him: is the vice president of the Nation.

One of the inhabitants of the Casa Rosada who dedicated himself to hermeneutics of Cristina’s letter indicates that this is the core of the vice president’s text: make it clear that the Frente de Todos is, in electoral terms, Cristina Kirchner and a set.

“In the Province of Buenos Aires, an inexcusable thermometer of the social and economic temperature of our country, last Sunday 440,172 votes left us from those who obtained Citizen Unit in 2017 with our candidacy for the Senate of the Nation … with divided Peronism, without a national or provincial government to support and with the government of Mauricio Macri and his judicial table persecuting and imprisoning former officials and owners of opposition media left and right, “wrote the vice president.

Another way of saying what Cristina said is that she sees herself – and it is very likely that she is right – as the only representative of the wills of those voters. The votes are not enough to win, but they are all hers. The vice president, and all the President’s friends know thatShe is still the only leader of the Frente de Todos who has a guaranteed hard vote. Cristina has those ideas, and she has with her, at least she had them until Sunday, 30 percent of the country that shares them.

For several hours, the President tried to find officials who would agree to occupy a Cabinet position. He received the rejection of governors who won the elections in their provinces and also that of Jorge Capitanich, one of the losers. Finally, when the day ended, the “white smoke” arrived, according to the description of one of the negotiators, and Juan Manzur, the governor of Tucumán, whose name, as Cristina said in her letter on Thursday, came from her head, became the new chief of staff.

The situation had turned into an impossible puzzle, because any decision remains entangled in the multiple restrictions that the authority of the President suffers today.

In the foreground, Fernández does not have important leaders on hand who consider him as boss. Everyone he knew is already in the Government, and with them he formed this Cabinet that frayed this week.

At the same time, when he looked out of his daily or weekly contact agenda, he received, as a result of what his official transmitted, rejections. Nobody wanted to integrate a bankrupt government, which seeks to rebuild itself in the midst of a very serious economic crisis and with a pandemic underway and facing electoral defeat.

The candidates for ministers also knew that their positions have expired, and that that date is near, because they will arrive at their positions with the threat of the defeat of the ruling party in November on their heads.

The idea of ​​Máximo Kirchner, and perhaps also of Cristina, is that in November, after the election, take over as Chief of Cabinet Sergio Massa. In La Cámpora they say they want him as “prime minister.” That figure does not exist in the Constitution, and appointments to sixty days do not exist either, but it serves to illustrate the role that they want to assign to the current president of the Chamber of Deputies.

With the arrival of Manzur to the cabinet, that original project was weakened.

That plan had been the one that exploded Wado de Pedro’s resignation letter and the string of announcements from Kirchner officials, in an unknown example until today, by the expansive wave that continues to generate, of political malpractice.

