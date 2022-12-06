The Argentine president will request an investigation after the controversial leak of a chat between national judges, officials from the City of Buenos Aires and intelligence agencies, who met in Lago Escondido, land belonging to a British magnate close to the opposition and where They would have been invited by businessmen from Grupo Clarín. The ruling party accuses the judiciary of being in league with the opposition, while the latter assures that it is a Kirchnerist maneuver before the sentence against Vice President Cristina Fernández for the “Roads” case.

Political tension grows in Argentina after this Monday, December 5, President Alberto Fernández made public that he will request an investigation into the trip to Lago Escondido – a town in the south of the country – where heavy members of the judicial system attended on private flights, of Intelligence, of the City of Buenos Aires and directors of the oligopolistic media group Clarín.

The suspicion lies in the links between the officials involved. For example, one of those targeted is Judge Julián Ercolini, in charge of raising the ‘Roads’ case that falls on Vice President Cristina Fernández and who is linked due to his closeness to former head of state Mauricio Macri.

Those involved in the scandal are, apart from Ercolini, the judges Pablo Cayssials and Pablo Yadarola; the Minister of Security of Buenos Aires, Marcelo D’Alessandro; the former head of Legal at the Intelligence Secretariat, Tomás Reinke; Leonardo Bergot, also a former member of the Intelligence Secretariat and entrepreneurs from the Clarin multimedia.

The president’s request this Monday comes after conversations in a private Telegram group were revealed in which those attending Lago Escondido apparently sought to hide the way in which the meeting had taken place, mentioning ways to falsify evidence and fabricate alibis. .

There are audios in which the judges, prosecutors and directors of Clarín consider credible ideas to mount justifications, from the version of going to Bariloche for an intensive fishing course to proposing that an “acquaintance” had lent them a cabin.

While there are also messages about adulterating evidence, buying old receipts that served to corroborate that the plane tickets and the stay had been bought by them and had not been a gift.

On the other hand, once the complaint was filed with the Barilochense prosecutor’s office, they showed their confidence to pressure María Cándida Etchepare, the city’s federal prosecutor, to transfer the case to the courts of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, there are also voice messages where threats are made against the head of the Airport Security Police, José Glinski, whom they accuse of being the one who reported their presence in southern Argentina. There, the Buenos Aires minister Marcelo D’Alessandro assures that he will put him in jail if Juntos por el Cambio (Macri’s political group) wins in 2023 and affirms that he has “the best mayor’s office to give him a nice welcome.”

Fernández asked that he initiate an investigation

After knowing the content of the chat, the president urged the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, to submit to the Public Prosecutor’s Office the request to criminally investigate the facts and the financing of the trip, dated last October 13; also before the Council of the Magistracy – the entity that is in charge of the appointment and removal of judges – to open a summary.

“Everything seems to indicate that the deterioration of the institutional quality incurred by some judges, prosecutors, former officials and businessmen, all of them involved in a perverse game of bribery, has been exposed once again,” Fernández said at noon on Monday.

The president described as “evident” that the trip to the territories that the British tycoon Joe Lewis owns in Patagonia existed in an initiative that was born from powerful businessmen of Grupo Clarín, owner of two of the three newspapers with the largest circulation, the main channels television and radio stations with the most audience.

For the first time, the way in which certain corporations operate on officials, judges and prosecutors is exposed before us, with enormous forcefulness, seeking favors that seek undue advantages or simply encourage the persecution of those who confront them. pic.twitter.com/gCjzrD3z8c – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) December 5, 2022



“Knowing that the event had become news – the trip had already been revealed by the newspaper ‘Página 12’ last October – those who would have participated in it were concerned about the real risk of being involved in a series of crimes such as perception of gifts and non-compliance with the duties of a public official”, added Fernández, who even explained that “the main group of media in Argentina” had guaranteed “the non-disclosure of the facts” and that they were the “conveners of the meeting ”.

Kirchnerism and opposition cross attacks on the eve of the sentence against Cristina Fernández

The scandal unleashed by the conversations on Telegram about the trip of judges, members of intelligence, the largest media conglomerate in Argentina and officials of Together for Change occurs hours after the resolution of the “Roads” case involving the former president Cristina Fernandez.

Fernández faces a sentence that, according to the Argentine media, is decided against him after a process led by the controversy. The Prosecutor’s Office requests 12 years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office. The politician is accused of “illicit association” and of defrauding the State with the award of public works. The case, which dates back to 2016, investigates whether the businessman Lázaro Báez benefited from the award of 51 road works with national funds in the province of Santa Cruz between 2003 and 2015.

The current vice president and her defenders assure that there are irregularities in the process, especially that there is no evidence of a connection between Fernández and the acts carried out by her officials. According to article 210 of the Criminal Code, “the existence of this agreement between the members of the association to commit crimes must be proven”, something that is not firmly clear in the procedure.

In an Argentine political world characterized by the accusation of the adversary and the disbelief of the facts, for the opposition the leaking of information is a movement of Kirchnerism to divert attention or condition the sentence of the vice president.

On the other hand, numerous members of the Frente de Todos, the coalition in power, have assured that this is yet another example of the close ties between the Judiciary and the opposition, something that they have denounced at different times. According to Minister Soria, it is the “biggest corruption scandal since the return to democracy” in the country.

With EFE and local media