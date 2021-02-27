Alberto Fernández asked to suspend the march that, from different social organizations and movements that support the Frente de Todos, had organized for next March 1. It was to be in the framework of the opening of the ordinary sessions of Congress, to show unity after the coup that the vip vaccination scandal generated in the Ministry of Health.

The brake came after Carla Vizzotti confirmed that he has coronavirus and that Santiago Cafiero had to isolate himself due to being close contact. From the Casa Rosada they explained that “we are convinced that the mobilization of people the only thing that does is multiply the contagions, at a time when we are lowering the level and we do not want to encourage it to rise again. “

Through a series of tweets, the President thanked “all the political and social organizations that have called to join me next Monday” but asked them to “continue to lead by example and this time each follow my message remotely. From their homes or from their places of work. The pandemic still attacks us. We let’s take care of our neighbor even if others do not“, he assured.

“While the National Government, together with the provincial governors, we carry out the largest vaccination operation in our history, we must be extremely careful. There will be time to fill places, meet again and merge in hugs “.

I thank all the political and social organizations that have summoned to join me next Monday for the speech that I will give to open the ordinary sessions of the National Congress. pic.twitter.com/NeVm5biJbD – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) February 27, 2021

With the others “who do not take care of their neighbor” he pointed to the march called by the networks for this Saturday after the scandal by those vaccinated with privilege and against the management of the Frente de Todos. Will be the tenth “flag” since Alberto Fernández took office. For the first time, the heads of the three parties that make up Together for Changes will take to the streets to demonstrate against the Government: Patricia Bullrich (PRO), Maximiliano Ferraro (Civic Coalition) and Alfredo Cornejo (UCR).

The opposition call will have a caravan format and will have its epicenter in Plaza de Mayo, from 17. Although similar demonstrations are announced in localities of the GBA and the main cities of the interior.

Regarding the “counter-march” of the ruling party on Monday, social movements had promoted the mobilization, with the excuse of support for the President’s second inaugural address to Congress.

But then last Wednesday the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, had lunch with the ministers Gabriel Katopodis and Jorge Ferraresi, who are the Peronist chiefs of San Martín and Avellaneda, respectively, and four mayors of the third electoral section.

In that meeting It was confirmed that the Government was not going to be oblivious to the call. There they talked about the support march and the leaders, militants and affiliates who were going to “bank” the national administration.

But now, it happened reverse.

NE