President Alberto Fernández asked the resignation of the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, after the scandal that was generated when it was learned that a sort of “VIP vaccination” functioned in his portfolio with which the access of referents was managed from the ruling party to the coronavirus medication, official sources confirmed to Clarion.

“The President instructed the Chief of Staff (Santiago Cafiero) to ask him to resign,” they detailed from the Presidency.

It is the most important exit from the Alberto Fernández government because it also occurs in the midst of the health crisis that the pandemic installed.

But González García was cornered with the controversy that broke out in the last hours from the radio statements made by the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who revealed that the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine was applied the day before thanks to the efforts made by the Minister of Health.

Verbitsky’s words exposed the serious irregularities in the immunization plan that, according to the national government, had as a priority the personnel of the health system, those of the security forces, teachers and now those who make up risk groups .

In the last hours it was found that a secret vaccination operation was launched in the Ministry of Health, which only a select few referents of the ruling party could access. In addition to the aforementioned journalist, the VIP list included Senator Jorge Taiana and Deputy Eduardo Valdés, among others.

As advanced from the Casa Rosada, the current Secretary of Access to Health, Carla vizzotti, would be the one who would replace González García in the health portfolio.

Look also