President Alberto Fernández held the fourth conversation this Friday with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron. This time it was by video: shortly after Buenos Aires noon this Friday they communicated, at the request of the Argentine head of state. The International Monetary Fund, the Covid, Mercosur and the environment were the topics of discussion.

With France on the IMF board, Fernández sought Macron’s support in negotiations, as he had done before with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It is a way of weighing the opinion of governments over that of the agency’s technical teams in Washington and even the representatives of the respective countries. Fernández’s project is call all the G7 leaders seeking support for Argentina’s negotiations with the Fund.

Argentina also needs to pay maturities of its debt with the Paris club at the end of June, after receiving a year and a half of grace and at a lower rate, the value of which is unknown until now, to comply with this obligation. The payment is $ 2.1 billion, and it will not be able to be rediscussed if there is no finalized negotiation with the IMF.

Fernández and Macron have achieved a cordial relationship since their meeting at the Eliseo Palace a year ago, when the Argentine head of state received a guitar as a gift and rehearsed some chords in front of a fun French colleague.

Argentina is exercising the presidency of Mercosur and that is why the relationship with the European Union was another of the issues that were discussed. France rejected an agreement between the two blocks, as it is proposed. Paris believes that there must be modifications in the environmental agreements, which require efforts from Brazil but ultimately also affect Argentina.

The French Foreign Trade Minister, Franck RiesterHe declared on Thursday that his country will not sign the trade liberalization agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries “under current conditions.”

During a meeting of the trade policy monitoring committee that brought together officials, NGOs, unions, businessmen and other representatives of the private sector, the minister confirmed that “he expects tangible and objective guarantees from the four MERCOSUR member countries” in this matter. of environmental protection and sanitary norms “.

Riester added: “We are not proposing a definitive withdrawal. But neither will we settle for a political declaration on environmental commitments from the four countries involved. This is a matter that will take time. We do not want this agreement, which in particular allows more exports of meat and agricultural products from Mercosur to the EU, to lead to more deforestation, but rather the opposite. Our demands are clear, we must work on the substance to make them as ‘objective’ as possible and thus be able to advance in the agreement. “France wants limitations on the exploitation of soy to avoid deforestation in the Amazon.

The interview with the French president began to be managed a week ago, at a time when France is very compromised by the Covid epidemic, with the arrival of new variants of the virus and the lack of vaccines in the middle of the pandemic. But the Eliseo palace quickly acceded to the Argentine request.