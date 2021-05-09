(Lisbon-Special Envoy)

After eleven hours of a gentle flight in which he alternated break with movies and conversations with some of its main collaborators, Alberto Fernandez landed in Lisbon past noon this Sunday in what will be the first leg of the five-day tour in which he will visit four countries, ending with a meeting alone with Pope Francis and it will seek to bring to Argentina the support of the European leaders in its negotiations with the Monetary Fund.

“We hope to sow a seed that will help us in the debt renegotiation”, Assured a member of the presidential delegation as the Airbus 330 rented to Aerolineas Argentinas began to begin its descent at the international airport of the Portuguese capital.

For the head of state, the trip is also outlined as a breath of political fresh air before the constant internal tensions in the governing coalition who have to Cristina Kirchner as one of the main protagonists. Like Mauricio Macri In his years as president, Fernández, they say in the delegation, feels good to leave the country.

Accompanied in business class by the first lady, Fabiola Yanez; the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; The chancellor Felipe Solá; the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi, and the Secretary of Worship, Guillermo Olivieri, Fernández stayed at the Eurostars Museum hotel in Lisbon and will have, this Sunday afternoon, his first official activity: a welcome meeting with the president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Portugal is the only capital of the four that the President will visit without nighttime restrictions due to the pandemic. Madrid, which lifted the curfew this Sunday, maintains the closure of gastronomy from midnight.

Gustavo Beliz, the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, recently will be added to the end of the tour, in Rome: it is that he has a direct link with Francis.

The highlight of his visit to Portugal will, however, be before noon on Monday when the prime minister receives him, Antonio Costa, a relevant leader, according to the official entourage, who holds the temporary presidency of the European Union. They had already been communicated virtually at the beginning of the year.

In fact, this capital that received the Argentine delegation with a spring climate was not on the final agenda of the trip, which it had been limited by the health situation of Argentina and the local vicissitudes that Fernández faces. It was the Portuguese government, they say from the entourage, who insisted to go through Lisbon.

In this sense, as he expects from his subsequent stops in Madrid, Paris and Rome, the head of state hopes to collect from Costa a support for the renegotiation of the US $ 44,000 million that Mauricio Macri received as a loan from the IMF in 2017, and that now the Frente de Todos must refinance. The same negotiations run for the payment of just over US $ 2,000 million that the Government must face with the Paris Club. The encounter with Emmanuel macron, scheduled for Wednesday, will be key in this regard.

Along these lines, the role of Guzmán -the only senior official who traveled with a handful of advisers, on a flight that also brought two dozen custodians, ceremonial and logistics employees to Europe – it will be key during the stay of just over 120 hours.

The minister arrived in Portugal with serious internal questions of the Kirchnerism partners of the government coalition, which had begun to appear towards the summer and which finished consolidating the previous week, when he tried to dismiss the now famous Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo, for the tariff increases of Edenor clients and Edesur in the City and, especially, in Greater Buenos Aires, the heart of the K.

Rome will have a special section: in addition to the meeting with the Pope, the delegation awaited confirmation of the meeting that the President himself and the director of the Fund could have, Georgieva Kristalina. Until now, that space is reserved only for an activity in the Vatican with the Minister of Economy.

Before that, Fernández will meet with Macron, with the Italian president and prime minister, Mario draghi -He presided over the European Central Bank and has interference in the international world of finance-, and with Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

The passage through Spain could have, anyway, more news.

