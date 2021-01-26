President Alberto Fernández arrived in Santiago de Chile this afternoon to meet with Trans-Andean President Sebastián Piñera, in what is his first state visit to that country.

It will be two days in Chile where he will meet with Piñera to deepen bilateral ties and sign commercial, scientific and cultural agreements.

It is Fernández’s third trip to a neighboring country after visits in November to Uruguay and Bolivia, despite the impediments due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

As it is a state visit, the trip to Chile includes a meeting between Fernández and Piñera, and a visit to the Legislative and Judicial powers.

The President, accompanied by the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, arrived in the Chilean capital with a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, and the Ministers of Health, Ginés González García, and of Defense, Agustín Rossi; the General Secretaries of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, and of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi; the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini and the Argentine ambassador to Chile, Rafael Bielsa.

Governors Sergio Uñac, from San Juan; Gustavo Sáenz; from Salta; Ricardo Quintela, from La Rioja; and Raúl Jalill, from Catamarca.

From the Fernández airport, he will go to the headquarters of the Chilean Foreign Ministry to pay tribute to the liberators of both nations, depositing floral offerings before the monuments of Bernardo O’Higgins and General José de San Martín.

From there it will go to the La Moneda Palace, seat of the trans-Andean Government, where there will be a welcoming ceremony offered by Piñera and the first lady, Cecilia Morel, on the portico of the building.

There they will have a bilateral meeting and sign trade and other agreements, and then they will issue a joint statement and hold a press conference.

The activity will continue with a working lunch in honor of the Argentine delegation and then Fernández will visit the office of former President Salvador Allende, accompanied by Senator María Isabel Allende Bussi (daughter) and Marcia Tambutti Allende (granddaughter), where he will place a bouquet of flowers and will leave a memorial plaque.

Later, the President will visit Congress, where he will hold formal hearings with the President of the Senate, Adriana Muñoz; with his peer from the Chamber of Deputies, Diego Paulsen, and with the head of the Supreme Court of Justice, Guillermo Silva, in the Palace of Courts.

Around 6:00 p.m., Fernández will go to the residence of the Argentine ambassador in Chile, Rafael Bielsa, where he will hold a meeting with intellectuals from that country.

The President had planned to travel to Chile on January 18 but Piñera had to be preemptively isolated due to close contact with a case of coronavirus.

News in development.