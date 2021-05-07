President Alberto Fernandez announces this Friday economic measures to assist the economic and social sectors most exposed to the hit of the second wave of the coronavirus, although they will not be the same as those applied during the strict quarantine that was established last year against the pandemic.

The head of state details the new actions after leading the fifth meeting of the Argentine Federal Council against Hunger.

In that meeting, which will take place from 4:30 p.m., the president will be accompanied by the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero; the ministers of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo; of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas; the president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, Victoria Tolosa Paz; the Executive Director of ANSeS, Fernanda Raverta; and the Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Cecilia Todesca Bocco.

Members of the Council will also present at the event: the representative of UNICEF Argentina, Luisa Brumana; Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo; Daniel Funes de Rioja, President of the Food Products Industries Coordinator (COPAL); Carmelo Gallardo, FAO representative in Argentina; Monsignor Carlos Tissera, president of Cáritas; Osvaldo Carnival, representative of ACIERA (Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of the Argentine Republic), and Esteban “Gringo” Castro, General Secretary of the UTEP (Union of Workers of the Popular Economy).

“Today in the afternoon for them we are going to give them an answer as we gave an answer last year when we took out the ATP (Emergency Assistance to Work and Production), the food card and we took help to those who felt they needed it,” said the Head of State when leading an act by videoconference.

The Head of State decided to present the measures this Friday, when the 102 years of the birth of Eva Perón are commemorated.

“Nothing worries me more than those who need and after four years of macrismo and the pandemic there are many who need,” Fernández said earlier, participating in an event organized by referents of the Evita Movement.

The Casa Rosada informs the new measures after the claims of both the businessmen of the sectors most affected by the return of the restrictions, mainly in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which once again became the epicenter of the pandemic, as well as leaders of the ruling Frente de Todos.

Even several leaders of Kirchnerism did not hesitate to demand the return of the Emergency Family Income (IFE), with which the national government assisted a universe of more than 9 million people with three monthly payments of 10,000 pesos per beneficiary.

One of them was the Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community and leader of La Cámpora, Andrés Larroque, who last Monday said it was “It is essential that a policy such as Emergency Family Income continues “ and he called for “converting these instances into policies so that they do not receive any type of questioning.”

Another of those who was in charge of promoting these claims was the leader of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) and leader of the Frente Patria Grande, Juan Grabois, who in April came to warn that it was “impossible to sustain social coexistence without a change in revenue policy. “

“As a political activist I am part of the Government coalition, but I know where my main loyalty is. And when people get tired of the misery they are suffering, I know where I am going to be, “Grabois warned during a meeting with referents of his space that he held in Santa Fe.

The demands of the ruling party for more resources to be allocated to social assistance are also part of the attacks on the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who starred in an episode of maximum political tension when he requested the resignation of the Undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, for refusing to apply a rise in rates greater than two digits, a ceiling that they defined in Kirchnerism.

Finally, the increase was set at 9% and, beyond the crossings, Basualdo continues in his position for the management of the sectors that respond to Cristina Kirchner.

$ 300,000 M assistance against the second wave

At the end of last month, the President specified that he had planned to allocate around 300,000 million pesos to reinforce several of the economic assistance programs in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus.

The number was raised when he put in place the new restrictions in the AMBA to try to stop the jump in infections and deaths.

At that time, he reviewed the current assistance plans, such as the Productive Recovery Program, which represents a limited continuity of the ATP, which was also applied at the most critical moment of the first wave to assist companies.

“We expanded the Empower Work program to assist already unemployed informal market workers affected by the pandemic. Also, the increase in the minimum, vital and mobile wage has a positive impact on workers. With the ‘Producir’ Program, we strengthen projects in which women and diversities who have experienced situations of gender violence participate, ”she explained.

He added that the refund of 15% of debit card purchases in lower income sectors was also extended until June 30; The Alimentar Card coverage was expanded and its value increased by 50% since January.

“We have reinforced the items for school and community canteens and centralized food purchases. All these measures will imply an investment by the national government of more than 300,000 million pesos, ”he stressed.