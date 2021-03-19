President Alberto Fernández announced this Friday a plan to reduce employer contributions for the provinces of the so-called northern part of the country. It is a progressive fiscal stimulus plan, which will last for 3 years.

“We are going to put into effect a system of reduction of employer contributions only for the great north of Argentina. I had proposed that we begin to solve the problems and I knew that this was a central issue for the north of Argentina to start producing in a different way and with more balance with the rest of the country, “said Fernández from Catamarca.

According to the plan, tax incentives will be implemented in the employer contributions paid by companies based in Catamarca, Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Misiones, Salta, Santiago del Estero and Tucumán.

It will be a gradual and temporary reduction of employer contributions for the new labor relations, during a period of three years, in specific economic sectors of these provinces oriented towards production of goods.

The reduction of employer contributions for new hires of male workers will be:

70% the first year.

45% the second year.

20% the third year.

Meanwhile, for new hiring of female workers; transvestite, transsexual or transgender:

80% reduction the first year.

55% reduction the second year.

30% reduction the third year.

The president explained that it is about a claim you received while campaigning, on the part of the industrialists of the great north: “They raised the need to balance large asymmetries a bit What exists between those who produce in the north and those who produce in the center of the country, has to do with the validity of a decree that had fallen, which was Decree 814 “.

He also assured that the project “aims for companies to be able to hire new workers and generate more work in a region that so badly needs it.”

Participating in the meeting and the announcement of the president, the governors of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil; de Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, Gustavo Valdés de Corrientes; from Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, from Jujuy, Gerardo Morales; from La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela; from Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad; from Salta, Gustavo Saenz; from Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora and from Tucumán, Juan Manzur.

“This is a first step we needed to take of the many other steps that we have to take so that the Argentine north develops on an equal footing with the rest of the country, “the president told the governors.

Fernández analyzed that “it is not a simple or easy situation that we are going through” and asked: “We have to learn to live together in the context that has touched us, knowing that we are going to overcome it, we are very optimistic“.

Accompanying the president in Catamarca were the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the Interior Ministers, Eduardo de Pedro; of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas; of Transport, Mario Meoni, and of Labor, Employment and Social Security, among other cabinet officials.

JPE