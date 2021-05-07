President Alberto Fernández pointed this Friday against businessmen by demanding greater “solidarity” to face the crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and maintained that “there is no money that reaches to put in the pockets of Argentines if prices continue to rise. “

“The sectoral bid has to find a limit and let’s say enough, let’s think about our people, those who need it because if not, all the effort we make to put resources the powerful end up vacuuming. There is no money enough to put in the pockets of Argentines if prices continue to rise, “the president remarked.

Fernández spoke at the head of the fifth meeting of the Argentine Federal Council against Hunger this afternoon at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum.

With a vehement speech, the president criticized the businessmen: “I celebrate that commodity prices are growing, that meat is so highly valued, but what I do not celebrate is that Argentines let us pay for food what those who require our food pay“.

And he added: “There the sectoral bid has to find a limit, there has to be a point where we think about the people, where they need. Because if not, all the efforts we make end up in the pockets of the powerful. “

After noting that the Government can “analyze taking VAT out of food”, as happens in part of those who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), it charged again against those it called “wealthier”: “What is the contribution of businessmen, of the wealthiest? To solve the problem of prices do we have to charge less taxes, in a degraded state like the one they left us? “.

A part of his message was dedicated to food companies, and asked that “understand that they are in a society that is having a bad time, where 40 percent of Argentines are having a bad time and that they have to collaborate with that 40 percent. hundred who are having a bad time “.

The other side was the gratitude to those who paid the tax on large fortunes because, as he pointed out, “in a moment of emergency they were in solidarity.”

“We Argentines must have gratitude to those who accumulated wealth by working, producing, inheriting, whatever, but when we asked for an effort they made the effort and we must be grateful and we must lament the selfishness of others who say, with this reality, in this situation, ‘don’t touch me a penny‘when they really accumulate a lot of pennies, “he launched.

The measures announced for the Alimentar card:

– Its scope is extended to girls and boys up to 14 years of age (it was up to 6 years).

– It reaches almost two and a half million families (until now there were 1,500,000).

– Represents a monthly investment of 30 billion pesos (until now they were 10 billion)

– The amount of the card will be 6000 pesos for mothers with a child; 9000 pesos for two children; and 12,000 for three or more children.

– The number of girls and boys goes from 1,900,000 to 3,700,000 girls and boys.