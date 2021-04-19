After the strong controversy and rejected that generated his phrase about the “relaxation” of the health system in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernández announced this Monday that the Government will grant a bonus of $ 6,500 for three months to the staff of the Health.

“During the next three months, health personnel assigned to care for the pandemic will add to their income the sum of 6,500 pesos per month. A bonus that helps them bear a greater effort, without any doubt, “he announced from the Bicentennial Museum.

The President remarked that a total of 740,000 people will receive the bonus, as a “recognition for the effort they are making.”

His announcement comes after being at the center of criticism for having spoken of a “relaxation” of the health system in full increase in cases of coronavirus. His statements earned him questions from doctors, nurses, specialists and the opposition, for which he had to offer an apology.

The President connected with governors and mayors throughout the country.

“I never underestimated the commitment shown by the health personnel. If someone honestly bothered with my sayings, beyond what was explained, with the same honesty I apologize. To those who misrepresented them to sow discord I ask them to stop doing harm “, he maintained through his Twitter account, after strong questions.

The situation even led a group of doctors to publish a video to repudiate the controversial statement by the President that the “health system was relaxed.”

Short Circuit with the City

During the virtual act, in which he received the support of several Kirchner governors and mayors, he defended the new restrictions and, without naming him, questioned Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“My only concern is taking care of the health of ArgentinesIt is the only thing that drives me in the decisions we make, which are not economic, social or educational policy decisions. They are health policy decisions, supported by the data that they send me every day. Listening to scientists, not listening to politicians or reading polls, “he pointed out, in a week marked by crosses with Larreta due to the presence of classes.

As Governor Axel Kicillof had highlighted, Fernández also spoke of an “epicenter” of infections in CABA. “We learned from that first moment that the virus first went to the City of Buenos Aires, spread to the AMBA and from there it spread to the interior of the country. And we make sure that this experience has not been in vain and that is why we have taken restrictive measures in the AMBA. Because that is where the epicenter of contagion appears once again. “

Although he acknowledged that they are “unfriendly” measures, he insisted that “they save contagions and preserve the lives of Argentines.” And he upped the ante: “Let’s not do politics with the pandemic”.

Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, days ago in Olivos.

To throw more fuel to the sparks with Larreta, the president gave figures on vaccination to teaching staff: “When educating our people it is very important that our teachers are vaccinated. Santa Fe, San Juan and Buenos Aires top the list . The City of Buenos Aires is the next to last and only vaccinated 14%. Sometimes when we worry about educating our people we have to preserve the health of the educators, which is very important. ”

Announcement of works

In the midst of the crossings with the City for the opening of schools, the President announced an investment of 10,155 million pesos to expand the Federal Health Emergency Network with 134 new works and the incorporation of 1,415 beds before the second wave of Covid-19.

The Head of State was accompanied by the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti; and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, among other officials.

During the event, the president also held videoconferences with mayors and governors in Calingasta (San Juan), Pilar (province of Buenos Aires), Piñero (Santa Fe), San Rafael (Mendoza), Río Gallegos (Santa Cruz) and the city of Neuquén.

With these 134 new works, the national government proposed to strengthen the health system in the face of the second wave of Covid-19, which in recent days registered record levels of infections.

For example, this Sunday the Ministry of Health reported 16,267 new cases and 65 deaths. A) Yes, the country totals 2,694,014 infected and 59,228 fatalities since the pandemic began. The worrying data is the occupation of beds in intensive care, which reaches 64.7% nationwide and 74.2% in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), the area most affected by the pandemic.

AFG