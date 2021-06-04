President Alberto Fernández and his counterpart from the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, officially announce this Friday the start of production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina by the Richmond laboratory, which aims to develop some 500,000 doses per week.

The announcement is made by videoconference and The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund will also participate, Kirill Dmitriev, reported official sources.

In this context, Alberto Fernández thanked his Russian counterpart because “a very important number, the majority number, of vaccinated Argentines have achieved immunity thanks to the Sputnik V vaccine.”

“Argentina has been the first country in Latin America to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, and the second in the world. The truth is that we are very satisfied with the achievements we have achieved vaccinating our people with the vaccine from the Gamaleya Institute”, he pointed out.

In addition, the head of state stressed: “For us it has been very valuable, because millions of Argentines have seen their lives preserved thanks to the scientific development of Russia, in which we always trust.”

For his part, Vladimir Putin affirmed that Russia had “a very difficult road to international recognition” of the Sputnik V vaccine, and stressed: “It is one of the most efficient in the world, 97.6%”.

“Our fund did everything possible to create the test system, now our vaccine is registered in 66 countries. We have had a very difficult road to international recognition. When we talk about people’s health, political discrepancies must be set aside and others, “he stressed.

This is the third communication between the leaders so far this year. The last time had been in April, when the Argentine head of state contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with the two doses of the Russian vaccine. Authorities from the Argentine laboratory and the Russian Gamaleya Institute will participate in the videoconference.

Previously, at 8 o’clock, Fernández participated virtually in the plenary session of the 2021 Saint Petersburg Economic Forum.

“It is time to understand that capitalism as we knew it until the pandemic has not yielded good results, it has generated inequality and injustice,” said Fernández in the plenary session of the 2021 Saint Petersburg Economic Forum.

In a recorded message, the President stressed: “Poverty, the lack of work, the needs of a world that is far from being developed have grown in the pandemic. I am not only talking about the countries most in need, I am also talking about those countries of average income, among which is Argentina “.

Production of the vaccine

On Thursday, the president of Laboratorios Richmond, Marcelo Figueiras, said in statements to Telam that the current plant has the capacity to carry out the formulation and packaging of up to 500,000 doses of Sputnik V per week, although he clarified that the production will be subject to the amount of the active principle that is sent from Russia.

“If all goes well, production begins next week; at this moment they are fermenting in Moscow the active principle of component 1 of the vaccine and as soon as they finish they send it here, “said Figueiras.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) notified Richmond on Wednesday that the Gamaleya Center had approved the samples sent by the laboratory to Russia last April, a step that was essential for the implementation of the production.

The figure of 500,000 doses is the quantity that the current laboratory plant, located in the Buenos Aires province of Pilar, has the capacity to produce each week, although the quantity that is finally produced will depend on the raw material that is sent from Russia.

With information from Télam.