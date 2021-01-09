Fernández to the national PJ, Máximo to the Buenos Aires PJ. The trade is fastened. Another, very complicated, is missing: lower the law that took away from the mayors the indefinite re-election that they enjoyed for many years.

To the mayors and also to the senators, deputies, councilors and even school counselors who have no chance to continue. A wagon of people in important positions, well paid and of power. The way out is to find a judge who is a friend of the many friendly judges that Peronism has who benefits not only Peronist mayors but also those of all colors with an amparo. The list includes almost the entire GBA: the ruling Barefoot, Granados, Ishii, Insaurralde, Gray, Menéndez, Zamora, Nardini, Cascallares and Zabaleta and opponents like Posse, Macri, Grindetti and Valenzuela.

They need someone who reinterpret the law so that it applies from this period and not from 2015/19, as it is today. Thus, everyone will have at least one more mandate, as Menem with the re-re. The problem is that at this point the Buenos Aires law is very precise. Making her say what she doesn’t say would be nonsense. But it is known that here an absurdity can turn into the opposite of a stroke of the pen.

Peronist cartel mayors oppose, although only one makes it very clear: Gray, from Esteban Echeverría, who leads the party in the province together with Menéndez, from Merlo. They agreed that each would rule for a year: Gray had to take office in December and continue until the end of the year, when the term of the duo ends. But the tension of the intern prevented it.

Despite receiving a call from Fernández to abandon the resistance, Gray modeled on the networks a kind of subtlety or that he wanted to be a subtlety. In the networks, mischief tends to prevail over the message. He spreads a municipal afforestation campaign and, shovel in hand, little tree, pile of soil, watering can and wheelbarrow, Gray gets into a planting pose and says: “I stand”, As if he were standing before Máximo Kirchner.

Gray said no to La Cámpora. For La Cámpora to advance, it needs to win municipalities that are Peronists. Both the law that stopped the endless re-elections and the PASO are now functional to that project. Detail: the law was promoted by Massa with the support of Governor Vidal. Massa was then leading a group of mayors who no longer respond to him. It has almost no political construction of its own except to cling to ministers like Meoni, whom it accompanies in inaugurations as if it were the President and not the head of Deputies.

Paths of politics are closed to him and paths of business are opened to him, like the landing of the Vila-Manzano duo in Edenor. Manzano traveled a similar path. He was a renovator with Cafiero, head of the deputies of Peronism and Minister of Menem: he made famous the phrase theft for the crown when the crown was Menem. He ended up as a lobbyist for Kirchner, not to do politics but to do business. It is a classic of politics that uses power only or more than anything to enrich itself.

Look also