The indecision that Alberto Fernández usually exhibits when making decisions, and whose most recent manifestation is the long week of delay in the appointment of the replacement of Minister Marcela Losardo in Justice, has a multiplier effect That affects much more than the presidential image. In fact, that’s the least of it.

It is not a question here of analyzing why zigzagging behavior, so repeated in these 15 months of mandate. There are personal factors, of course, that stimulate it. Nor can it be avoided that the unstable balance between the different interests, thoughts and powers of the highest leaders of the ruling party would put even the most executive of the presidents to the test. Especially when those that generate conflict are the interests, thoughts and powers of Cristina Kirchner.

The truth is that Fernández’s behavior has become so worrisome that this Monday the Rosada was talking about the formation of a “political table”, made up of people close to the President, to help you get up to speed definitions. Paradoxical remedy: if something abounded in these months were different tables, tables, committees and commissions that added many meetings and few decisions.

Fernández’s doubts, that some translate as lukewarmness, have repercussions even in areas where at the beginning of his administration he was firm, such as in the fight against the coronavirus. The arrival in droppers of the different vaccines that could be achieved, in what it already seems like a show of improvisation, is brutally opposed to the speed with which almost exactly a year ago he locked up the entire country in a strict quarantine. That the quarantine has been “silly” – for the entire territory equally, eternal and without weighing its consequences on the economy and education – is another problem. What a sanitary failure has resulted as well.

“He does not make decisions that imply any cost,” says a former Macrista official. It’s funny: not making decisions it can also be very expensive. For example, given the catastrophic situation of the pandemic in Brazil (there is no country today with more deaths or infections per day), part of the scientific community suggested closing the border: the most contagious known variant of the virus circulates there without restraint, that of Manaus (P1), which from yapa would be more “resistant” to vaccines. Avoid their massive entry into the country would significantly lessen the impact of the second wave. Hard Kirchnerism (which “militates” this cause, perhaps because of its lack of love for Bolsonaro and circulated a request signed by, among others, Alicia Castro and Nora Cortiñas) with figures such as former Foreign Minister Carlos Ruckauf and Adolfo Rubinstein, former minister, coincide in the diagnosis. of health.

However, the Government was limited to “discourage” to the population to travel to Brazil and to cut flights from that country by half. It is true that there are great practical difficulties in such a measure (the border with Brazil is very porous and closing it effectively is a really complicated task), but it is known that poor control of foreign travelers was one of the causes. that despite the eternal quarantine today we mourn 54,000 dead. They are not few.

The Fernández “style” can be verified in almost all sectors of the Government, from the Foreign Ministry to Public Works, from the Environment to Defense, from Tourism to Security. It is fair to admit that one of the first people to come to this conclusion it was precisely the Vice President, when in his famous letter of October 27, published for the 10 years since the death of Néstor Kirchner, he punished the “officials who do not work” and at the same time sentenced, merciless: “The decision-making system in the Executive Branch makes it impossible for the President not to make government decisions. He is the one that removes, puts or maintains officials ”.