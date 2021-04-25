Three days after the tragic death of Mario Meoni, an act that was to have him among its protagonists not only remained standing for this Monday, but will also become an opportunity to pay tribute to the deceased minister on Friday night in an accident with your car on route 7.

At 11.30, in Merlo, the president will converge Alberto Fernandez, the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa, the governor Axel Kicillof, and the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, among others. The event had been scheduled for days, to launch the “Safe Stops” program that had been launched in September of last year by Meoni, precisely, together with the Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero, within the framework of the program to strengthen security in the Province of Buenos Aires.

A “combo” that involves the transport and security area -one of the axes with which Massismo also seeks to identify itself-: there are 4,000 “safe stops” in the Province, bus shelters with Wi-Fi, cargo terminal and SUBE balance check, security cameras, panic button, and intercoms with a monitoring center for emergencies.

The act in Merlo (in Miter at 2300) will bring together a good part of the government, and the Casa Rosada organization ordered the President to speak, as is de rigueur, but also Massa. This will happen at a time when the Meoni succession must be defined, being that due to the distribution of power in the Front of All, the Transport portfolio would remain under the wing of massismo, whose main seats are in addition to the chair of the head of Deputies, that ministry, and the ownership of AYSA in the hands of Malena galmarini, Massa’s wife.

In the Casa Rosada they clarified, before the consultation of Clarion: “Whoever assumes will be a capable, intelligent and honest person like Mario. And the President will decide it ”. They assured that “we are not talking about where it would come from” in reference to the internal sectors of the FdT, the official coalition that has Cristina Kirchner as majority shareholder, and with veto power.

In the midst of the duel, and with the recent burial of Meoni’s remains on Saturday in his city Junín – of which he was mayor – the spirits remained very sensitive this Sunday in the Renovation Front. Massa not only does not want to talk about the issue, but he cut off speculations that he understood that some slipped into the chat he has with the main referents of his party. “He who walks on the corpse of my friend becomes my enemy,” he warned.

“Politics is not a show that must continue,” Galmarini said privately to a leader who consulted her. Due to the death of his friend, he was unable to sleep, according to what was said. A malena collaborator maintained that the versions that she can go to Transportation are “lies”. From that space they only transmit pain.

The deputy Cecilia Moreau, Massista sword in the House, also on the list of names that circulated, he told Clarion that “we spoke with Sergio several times today, but we talked about Mario, who beyond his position was our friend in life, this is very hard that happened.” The deputy even recalled the bond with Meoni that dates back to the 80s: “When she came from Junín to Buenos Aires she worked with my mother (María del Carmen Banzas, who was in charge) in the PAN”, the National Food Program that in 1984 had set up the government of Raúl Alfonsín. Later, Meoni – who was of radical origin – became my father’s secretary – the deputy Leopoldo Moreau.

As you pointed out yesterday Clarion, the question of Meoni’s succession is to pass the filter of Christianity, because Massa has at his side leaders of his greatest confidence such as Raúl Pérez -now his chief of staff in the Chamber- or Diego Bossio, with a lot of management in tow -he led ANSeS- but the vice president has both on a blacklist. Especially Bossio, who was a favorite target and aroused the fury of La Cámpora by breaking with the K in 2016 and encouraging a non-Kirchnerist Peronism in Deputies, when it seemed that the Christian power had been dissolved forever.

