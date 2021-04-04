—I don’t agree with the STEP being suspended. What I think is that objective health indicators should be analyzed to delay them Said Máximo Kirchner. He was serious, but he came from ironizing with Jorge Macri in the Patio de las Palmeras. The photographer had asked the mayor to move to the right so that the shot would be better. “Still further to the right?”Kirchner had asked. Macri laughed, took a step to the right and, click, the photo was already consummated.

Now the two were in the Hall of Shields of the Casa Rosada along with, among others, Axel Kicillof, Sergio Massa, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro and Gabriel Katopodis, who had arrived late and had lost the photo of the controversy due to a traffic jam on the highway. The three representatives of Together for Change also participated: in addition to the mayor of Vicente López, the head of the PRO’s block of deputies, Cristian Ritondo, and the mayor of General Arenales, Erica Revilla.

Máximo’s position against the suspension of the primaries led to another electoral issue. What will happen to the law that prevents indefinite reelection of mayors in the province of Buenos Aires? “Be careful that these love to throw lauchas to see what we think“, said Massa, referring to the macrista interlocutors.

Máximo warned then that he is against the prohibition and took the opportunity to lower the line: “At least people vote for mayors. Those who stay forever without anyone voting for them are the judges”. Immediately, the discussion returned to focus on Law 14,836, which in September 2016 – at the request of an initiative by Massa that had the nod of María Eugenia Vidal – established that mayors can only be re-elected once. For many of them, Peronists and Macristas, the norm will be upon them in 2023. Most, of course, are looking for a legal device to hold onto the couch.

—Well, here is one of the owners of that law Ritondo said, and looked up at Massa.

“Oh, because you guys had nothing to do with it, did you?” Replied the Tigrense.

– “I take care of everything that vidalism did –Ritondo said.

—We voted against Kirchner affirmed.

—No, no, you voted divided Massa said.

—No, we voted against Kirchner insisted.

The debate raged for a few minutes, although it was still cordial. Máximo and Massa have differences but they have been hiding them well for a long time. There is a pact between them, more and more evident. Someday maybe it will be known how far it goes. As the two got involved with the issue of re-elections, one of the attendees saw that Kicillof was being distracted and asked him what he thought of the matter. The governor drew a smile and left everyone wanting an answer.

The rally in Balcarce 50 had begun to weave on Saturday of last week, in the intervals of the parliamentary debate for the increase in the limits of the Income Tax, and had finished closing by chat. The idea came from De Pedro, who works to delay the PASO for at least a month. The summit, in theory, came to seal the disbursement of 5,000 million pesos in infrastructure works for the 135 municipalities of Buenos Aires, after the approval of a Ritondo project.

However, as soon as the photo emerged, Kirchnerism spread that an agreement had been reached to run the primary calendar. The news quickly went up to the portals. The drivers of Together for Change shouted to the sky. Not because they rule out that possibility -which the Executive Board will formally debate on Tuesday-, but because no one had consulted them. A good part of them did not even know of the existence of the meeting.

Alfredo Cornejo, the president of the UCR, conveyed the discomfort on behalf of the party and the governors. It was strange because more than one of those leaders had been agreeing with the desire of Kirchnerism. The issue passed on the other hand: they felt neglected. Cornejo invoked, above all, Gerardo Morales, the governor of Jujuy. “Is Morales complaining? Is it a joke? If he accompanies the Government in everything”said one of the three leaders who attended the Rosada.

Patricia Bullrich compared Kirchnerism with the bites of soccer player Luis Suárez: “They always go outside the rule”, it said in private. Those who spoke to her heard her anger: “It can’t be, they made their beds”. In keeping with the official head of the PRO, Mauricio Macri reiterated the usual: that any type of dialogue with Kirchnerism is impossible because everything ends in an ambush. In Exaltation of the Cross Elisa Carrió he threw some curse in the air, although a while later he would resume the Zen path in pursuit of unity. “They won’t take me to the mud of the internita”, transmitted.

Jorge Macri had done his homework. He spoke separately with Carrió and with the former president to explain the situation. Ritondo spoke with Macri, Vidal and, more carefully, with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Before that round of explanations, Jorge Macri had sent an audio chat at the Juntos para el Cambio driving table to ensure that neither he nor Ritondo had given their consent to the postponement of the primaries. “Well then take a tweet now because you’re all bitching“They asked. They did. It was not enough to calm the waters.

The discussion about the postponement of the STEP is not minor. There are macristas who believe that, once the ruling party obtains the go-ahead to delay them, it could propose – later – do them on the same day as the general ones and thus achieve a kind of covert Law of Mottos. The opposition is in a labyrinth. The Government accelerates and build bridges again not just to chat about the electoral calendar.

Alberto Fernández’s new plan is to look like last year, to the President who spoke at press conferences to propose policies against Covid-19 at the hands of the opposition and grew to extremely high levels of popularity. It will not be that simple. Today its image collapses and Argentina is not what it was. The economy raged in 2020 for an unnecessarily long quarantine, as Pedro Cahn says. Alberto inherited a country with scandalous poverty of 35.5% poor; a year later it climbs to 42%. The pace of inflation suggests that, barring a miracle, it will be a long way from meeting the goal of 29% that Martín Guzmán proposes – and still defends. And Cristina recovered what she never lost, but then hid: center stage and veto power in key decisions.

Alberto is not alone in the strategy of flirting with the opposition. Máximo Kirchner works in the same direction, with a specific objective. The deputy wants the ruling party and the anti-K spaces to make an agreement for everyone to sign a statement requesting that the IMF loan payment terms be extended to twenty years and not ten, as established by the Fund’s statute. Let it be known what Guzmán will think of Máximo’s meddling in his affairs. For now, the deputy made scores with Larreta and Vidal through other leaders. Cristina’s son also pursues a commitment by his political rivals to renegotiate the debt of the province of Buenos Aires, which Kicillof is facing and which rises to 7.15 billion dollars.

The ruling party intends to exclude Macri, Bullrich and the most intransigent radicals from the maneuver. That promises more friction. Alberto doesn’t help. While his collaborators asked Larreta for a meeting in Olivos in the name of dialogue and the worrying epidemiological situation, he went on the radio with Coco Sily and sent a sarcastic message to the macristas: “If the world loves you, help me get vaccinations. ” Coco laughed. Alberto seemed to enjoy the occurrence.

Macri believes that the official move will only bring new traps. Bullrich not to mention. Cornejo and Carrió are always on guard. Once again everyone will look at Larreta and the nucleus of leaders who ask him not to abandon moderation and dialogue, among them Vidal, Martín Lousteau and a sector of the UCR. Larreta is under pressure. He always wanted to be where he is. But sometimes it suffers. He looks self-absorbed. Easy does not have it. No one promised him a rose garden.