President Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will meet this Saturday in Olivos amid concern about the increase in coronavirus cases.

Fernández summoned Rodríguez Larreta on Wednesday and the meeting finally It will be held at 10 in the morning at the presidential residence. At the meeting they will evaluate possible measures in the face of the increase in infections.

As he was able to confirm Clarion, Julio Vitobello, secretary general of the Presidency, communicated in the last hours with the Buenos Aires deputy head of government Diego Santilli to raise the proposal.

The meeting between the president and Rodríguez Larreta was confirmed after some negotiations. It was not easy to reach an agreement. Is that the relationship between the two was resentful since the Government decided to cut the co-participation funds to the City.

Alberto Fernández during a meeting in Olivos with Kicillof and Rodriguez Larreta. Photo: Presidency.

During the first months of the pandemic, meetings between Fernández, Rodríguez Larreta and also the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, were common.

The invitation to Rodríguez Larreta comes after the report of the more than 16 thousand cases in one day registered by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the highest figure since the end of October last year.

Fernández, the Buenos Aires head of government and the Buenos Aires governor coincided last month in an event organized by the UBA in the framework of its bicentennial.

AFG