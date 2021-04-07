In political terms, the isolation of Alberto Fernández was a relief for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: the head of the Buenos Aires government did not like to share a staging with the President again.

The invitation, before Fernández himself announced through social networks that he had tested positive for COVID, had been paid by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, who phoned Diego Santilli, his old friend from Buenos Aires Peronism, concerned about the vertiginous increase in cases of the second wave that reached the very heart of the Olivos quita.

The meeting, in the end, took place on Saturday, virtually. And it lasted for less than half an hour. The President and Rodríguez Larreta did not speak again, despite the fact that on Sunday there were strong versions of a new communication, denied by both administrations.

Later, it was a constant tug of war: At the end of Tuesday, Vitobello and Santilli spoke on the phone again. As in the times of strict quarantine last year, although now traversed by mutual distrust and internal tensions in each space, fueled by the electoral calendar.

“To think that six months ago we even had an office in Olivos“They reasoned this Wednesday at the Buenos Aires headquarters on Uspallata street a couple of hours before the recorded message of the head of state was broadcast with the scope of the decree, which will govern in the AMBA and in the most critical areas from the 0 this Friday.

The reasoning of the most intimate environment of Rodríguez Larreta is literal: the head of Government and his collaborators They had an office at the Olivos Headquarters -where the President works-, where they finalized details before each staging shared with Fernández and Governor Axel Kicillof with the quarantine announcements. A sign of other times.

The link between the President and the Head of Government he was never the same again. The withdrawal of co-participation funds, the wear and tear of the pandemic and the pulls within the ruling party and Juntos por el Cambio ended up limiting a relationship that it tried, unsuccessfully, contain to the ends of each space. Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri actively collaborated.

This Wednesday afternoon, before the announcements, in the Uspallata offices there were still concern about the content of the presidential message. The last conversations between Vitobello and Santilli ended contaminated by the pulls around the closing hours of night activities and the implementation of the movement restriction after midnight – a euphemism for the “curfew” – finally decreed by the Government.

The two meetings at Casa Rosada, on Monday and Tuesday, between the Chiefs of Staff and the Ministers of Health of the Nation, City and Province had not been satisfactory, despite the fact that the attendees never lost their kindness. Tuesday’s was decisive: Santiago Cafiero and Carlos Bianco They whitewashed that they intended to restrict circulation between 22 and 6 in the morning. Fernán Quirós and Felipe Miguel They replied that they did not agree, and that they would make it known. It was what they did, despite requests to lower the media foam.

The Salomonic result of 23 o’clock for gastronomy leaves all the protagonists in agreement. Rodríguez Larreta will take the official position starting at 8.30 this Thursday.

In the previous one, there were governors who also expressed their discontent. Some of them, such as Córdoba and Santa Fe, with political advisers in common with the head of government.

The relationship with Axel Kicillof

Unlike the link with the President, the head of Government does continue with much more fluid WhatsApp conversations with Kicillof: they spoke on Wednesday and Friday of last week, and did so again this Tuesday, in the run-up to the meeting at Casa Rosada . They share the health concern.

In the City, however, they know that the Buenos Aires governor is much more urgent due to the exponential increase in coronavirus cases. To begin with, for the decentralization of the hospital system of the Province that can make municipalities collapse.

In the case of Fernández and Rodríguez Larreta, the second wave once again puts a wounded relationship to the test. In the middle of last year, the President introduced him in an official act as his “friend”. On Saturday, after the virtual chat, he mentioned him as “the head of the Government of CABA.”

In this Wednesday’s announcement, he even asked not to politicize the measures, hours after the statement from the leadership of Together for Change with the rejection of the measures and endorsed by the head of government himself.