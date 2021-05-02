Spider-Man rolls through a yellow tunnel and takes an acrobatic jump to reach the feet of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Spider-Man asks for a photo. Someone approaches with a cell phone and takes it out, but the photo is an excuse. “Please don’t close the schools again.”he tells the head of government.

It is five o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, there is still sun to enjoy the autumn afternoon outdoors. Rodríguez Larreta is in the Vicente López square, in Recoleta. Nothing should go wrong: it is the heart of the Macrista hegemony in the City. There are boys who climb the games, mothers with baby carriages, skateboards, colored cars, balls, a constant bustle and men who seem to have just left the office. A father approaches to ask if in a few days he will be able to celebrate his son’s birthday right there and Spider-Man reappears to say that if the schools are closed, please do not close the places because he would be out of work.

Larreta took Serena, his youngest daughter, to play at an impasse in her schedule. Buenos Aires burns and the country burns. The figures say it: 561 deaths from Covid, a record, in the last 24 hours. Nobody knows, but at that same time Alberto Fernández writes in his office the message with which he will announce that they are going to extend and tighten the restrictions to try to contain the curves and alleviate the situation in the hospitals. Neighbors come to greet the mayor, but also to pressure him.

“Don’t touch the schools, Horacio. Do you know the damage to mental health that they would do to the children again? “, A woman who has a 4-year-old son and a 9-year-old son tells him. Rodríguez Larreta looks up from his cell phone, reveals the sticker with the shield Racing in front of two boys with soccer jerseys. “You don’t have to convince me, eh? We are fighting ”, he responds.

—Yes, but don’t loosen up, because they are going to ask you to loosen up. Interrupts a woman dressed in white. Nobody names Alberto Fernández. Not Cristina either. It seems implicit.

-You are crazy? I’m not going to loosen Larreta says.

Five hours of the dialogues passed in the square. Fernán Quirós, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, is now on TN’s screen. He says that these are not weeks to enter into sterile debates, that the measures will be taken in dialogue between the Nation and the autonomous districts. The Province has come up with its proposal. Daniel Gollan, the Health Minister, wants a strict lockdown and virtual classes. Sergio Berni, the Security, intends a total quarantine, like last year. This is no time for lukewarm people, he thinks.

In theory, there are 24 hours left for the announcement. There is speculation with a Fernández-Larreta-Kicillof meeting and with a DNU that sets new limits for another two weeks. The deliberations spread out. Kicillof and his ministers press. They want the term of the measures to be 21 days. Cristina is always within reach of the phone. Talk to Alberto and talk to Kicillof. Midnight comes. The President has just recorded his message at the Museo del Bicentenario. He is going to Olivos. The inhabitants of the metropolitan region, almost 15 million Argentines, will wake up on Friday with news. The rest of the country, too.

“They gave us power and we exercise it. It is increasingly difficult to negotiate with the City “, they explain in Alberto’s environment when he inquires about the logic in decision-making. The fights with Rodríguez Larreta do not stop. The two flirted all week with resuming a more enjoyable relationship. There is no case. They are mad at each other. They stopped writing for a long time. Alberto did not report it before the announcement. Larreta also did not call him before appearing at a press conference.

The first president cannot tolerate that Larreta wants to snatch the banner of education from him. He accuses him of speculating electorally and sees him prone to do what the hard wing of his party asks of him, with Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich at the helm. It does not mean, either, that he has appealed to the Supreme Court. For Larreta, Alberto is no longer a reliable politician and he sees it, no longer tied to Cristina, but subjected to her. Those mistrust grows daily. But they both agree that the social climate is on the verge of a crash. They fear an outbreak. If there is no real approach, it must be simulated.

Cristina feels the discontent in the streets. He has fallen into a long silence. He does not want to talk about infections or deaths. The last time he alluded to the pandemic, just to criticize Macri, was on March 24. This week he diverted attention on Twitter. He wrote a message to support Esteban Bullrich, the senator who won the 2017 election, who suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis. In private he did something better. He called Bullrich on the phone. It was a warm dialogue. A call of that nature to an opponent by the former president is not remembered. They spoke of faith in God and there were appointments to Pope Francis. Cristina names him whenever she can. Bullrich is more than a practicing Catholic. When he was a candidate, he had the car he was traveling in blessed.

Politics begins to worry about the dissatisfaction of society with its ruling class. That discontent grows with the handling of the health crisis. There is a boredom for the way in which the ruling party and the opposition interact. It is detected in focus group that are made on both sides of the crack. People want to see them working together. Added to that unease that the advisers of the main politicians are reaping is the perception of possible rebellion or contempt to the measures in progress.

The fear of an overflow that will wipe out the political careers of those who drive is spreading. “We are very finite with social humor, that’s why we don’t understand what Horacio plays”, They say in the Casa Rosada. The head of government agreed to tougher restrictions, but tries to carry out classes in primary schools throughout the year with open classrooms. His Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, insists that there are no risks. Quiros, the same. But Larreta often receives warnings from his more political wing. “It is not something that we are risking too much. We can get very exposed ”He has been told by those who dream of seeing him in the presidential race.

There is no date on the horizon for the return of face-to-face classes in the Province. Alberto had confided to Nicolás Trotta that the initial measure was only for two weeks. Now he extended the suspension for another three. There will be five in a country that already had 46 weeks without face-to-face classes in 2020. Winter has not yet arrived and vaccines are scarce.

Time restrictions in shops and in the use of public transport will further cool economic activity. Kicillof threatened to close the fairs in the suburbs. The mayors asked him to leave them open and promise greater controls. There are millions of people who inhabit that world. Not just those who work more or less regularly there. There is the fair of the fair. “People who when they are in trouble will go there to sell anything … furniture, used toys, whatever. Gonna earn the mango for the day”Says Agustín Salvia, the director of the UCA Social Debt Observatory.

The food system is another red flag. He suffers when there are no classes. The poorest families, through social groups, denounce the lack of food. That is why it will be difficult for the government to stop the protests. The Polo Obrero, piquetero arm of the Partido Obrero, promises to continue in the streets. In the last hours there was a summit in which about ten organizations participated. The conclusion: “Without work, without food and without vaccines, we do not leave the street and the right to claim!”

The situation in some suburban districts is going from bad to worse. For WhatsApp and for Facebook barter clubs do not stop growing. It is negotiated in a virtual way and a meeting point is agreed. The transactions are handled by cartoneros, street vendors, neighborhood hairdressers, domestic workers, lawnmowers and, of course, by people without work. The quality of some exchanges is lacerating. A used bicycle is offered in exchange for ten kilos of meat, and a pre-owned pair of sneakers can be exchanged for two packs of noodles, a kilo of sugar and a dozen eggs.