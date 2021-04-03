After catching Covid-19 despite having applied the two doses of the Sputnik vaccine, President Alberto Fernández had to cancel his meeting in Olivos with the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, scheduled for Saturday at 10 in the morning .

But it was only for a few hours, since at 6 p.m., Fernández and Rodríguez Larreta held a meeting by videoconference, through the FaceTime application, in which they coordinated the steps to follow in the face of the proximity of the second wave of infections due to the pandemic.

The President led the talk from the guest room of the residence, where he has been isolated since the early hours of Saturday, when he announced that he had contracted the virus.

From the beginning, both administrations had lowered the message that formal announcements would not come out of the meeting, but that it would talk about how the strategy was going to be coordinated in the face of the arrival of a second wave of infections, which grew exponentially. in the last two weeks.

According to what Clarín could reconstruct from Buenos Aires sources, the talk lasted exactly 15 minutes and in it, both officials “agreed to support open schools with face-to-face education as the highest priority”

In addition, they analyzed the epidemiological data of the City and shared their concern about the evolution of infections in recent days throughout the country.

Rodríguez Larreta explained to the President the vaccination process that is being carried out in the City, which in recent days was accelerated by the entry of vaccines, and asked him to analyze the criteria for the distribution of vaccines to align it with the vaccination strategy that prioritizes risk groups (health workers and adults over 60 years of age).

They concluded by continuing to analyze the data day by day and to continue carrying out a joint and coordinated strategy between the three districts, Nation, Province of Buenos Aires and CABA. The Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof was not summoned for this meeting.