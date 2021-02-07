It can be seen in the photos of the meetings and in the relations between the Casa Rosada and the Palacio San Martín. Afraid of being wrong again for “reckless” statements, from the office of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá they deny and assure “that nothing has changed ”in their link with Alberto Fernández.

However, in Government House they confirm: in that harsh meeting that the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs held alone on the eve of the State visit that Fernández made to Chile on January 26 and 27, there was a pact. A “peace” agreement at least in this new “season” of two men whose relationship is more centripetal than centrifugal, according to the definitions of an official who appreciates them both.

That agenda of the relationship between the President and his chancellor would be respected. Fernández wants to work on integration and dialogue with his Mercosur neighbors, although differences persist. He wants to shine in the exercise of the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur; wants a free trade agreement of the bloc with the European Union.

Alberto Fernández and Minister Felipe Solá with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

And he wants to ally himself with Joe Biden, when it comes to multilateralism and the fight against climate change. It remains to resolve the traumatic position of Kirchnerism against Chavismo, where the message of the new administration in Washington does not allow for nuances and for now it continues the path of Donald Trump.

But for all that, Alberto F. also needs the figure of a chancellor, without crisis. Those who analyze what happened from the inside recognize that the President would have come to the conclusion that the replacement of Solá would have even more costs than its worn presence in the Cabinet.

This assumption would be derived from the fact that every time there was a change of officials -as recently in YPF-, in which he could not impose a man of his trust and on the contrary, he had to accept more Christian figures and La Cámpora.

The pact of coexistence that they sealed seeks extend this link until the next legislative elections or at least until the middle of the year, when there may be a change of minister favorable to Fernández.

The State visit to Chile served as the setting for the President-Chancellor agreement. Solá was able to fulfill his position as a prominent minister. And it was also verified in the international conversations of the President of the following days. At the Davos Forum, in his telephone conversations with the head of the German executive, Angela Merkel, with the premier Antonio Costa, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with French Emmanuel Macron, to name a few.

The chancellor was upset that the President’s close circle repeatedly I had not included it in international meetings -although virtual-. That attitude also excluded the head of Argentine diplomacy in face-to-face appointments such as the president’s trip to Uruguay.

In turn, on numerous occasions, Alberto F. blessed the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Béliz, or the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, with the invitation to his side, who are generally unfriendly to the Chancellor, as well as the Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman.

Close to the President, they attribute to the Chancellor an excessively jealous character, reckless in his statements and of “few fleas”. Even so, despite Solá’s mistakes, – they affirm close to both – Alberto F. would feel guilt with his minister because he was one of the first to promote unity with Sergio Massa, Cristina Kirchner and himself.

At the beginning of the administration, some argued that this was the reason why Solá was appointed chancellor, a position to which no one imagined he could aspire and when he was supposed to pretend to be Minister of the Interior. The Christian imposition of Eduardo Wado de Pedro as head of the political portfolio would have caused Solá’s landing at the San Martín Palace.

But around the end of the year there was a strong setback from the minister. It was after the telephone conversation of Alberto F. and Joe Biden. Solá did not arrive on time because the Presidency did not inform him well if it was in Olivos or in La Rosada. What I had on hand was a report on what Alberto F. wanted to talk about. But he went on the radio to say that the Argentine and the Democrat had discussed negotiations with the IMF when this had not happened. It was the first big crisis at the end of the year. The other was immediate: a tweet after Biden’s inauguration, in which, in addition to congratulating him, Solá sought to mark the field for the new president of the United States, asking him not to behave with the region like Donald Trump. Alberto F. was furious.

In that tough dialogue before traveling to Chile, Solá also asked Alberto F. to speak directly with him on foreign policy issues. Disorderly at times, without clear rules many times for his Cabinet, Fernández likes to telephone directly and decide things directly with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guillermo Justo Cháves, who despite being the Chancellor’s brother-in-law is a man and a friend of the President from the times of the Callao Group and the electoral campaign.

Fernández speaks directly with him as with the ambassadors Jorge Argüello (United States), Daniel Scioli (Brazil); Rafael Bielsa (Chile); Sabino Vaca Narvaja (China). It is your faculty as President. But Solá asked for more inclusion. Alberto F., who moderates his temperament and avoid new mistakes.