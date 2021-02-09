Alberto Fernández was ironic to refer to the criticism he receives for the provision of vaccines against the coronavirus. “Before they told me that I was a serial poisoner, now they ask me to get more poison,” said the President, in an appearance in Tucumán.

In the midst of the delays in the arrival of Sputnik V, Fernández assured: “It scares me that they impregnate lies in Argentines. Until 20 days ago, I was a serial poisoner, I had bought vaccines to poison people.”

And he completed: “Now, I don’t know how it happened, but they ask me to please get poison for all Argentines.” His phrase aroused laughter from those who witnessed his intervention, along with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur.

The president’s words came when there is still uncertainty about the next shipments of the Russian vaccine: 5 million immunizations were expected to arrive in January, but only 820 thousand were received.

In addition, there were also some unforeseen events with the delivery of vaccines from the COVAX fund.

Recently, the fund announced that it will deliver 2.2 million doses of vaccines to Argentina in the first half of 2021, against the 9 million that the government expected to receive between February and July.

News in development

AFG