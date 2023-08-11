The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of Argentina, Sergio Massa, in Buenos Aires, on August 8, 2023. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

The Peronist candidate and Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, stood in front of the television camera on Tuesday and answered the journalist’s first question about how he was doing. He had visited an electrical appliance factory in the morning in the city of Rosario, 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires; in the afternoon he participated in a mass event with a trade union center in the Buenos Aires suburbs; Later he went through the campaign closure of a partner in his room. “Well, a little tired,” he told the reporter after midnight. Since he was designated as a candidate, and especially in the last week, the Peronist campaign has fallen on him. The president, Alberto Fernández, and the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, have settled offstage in the final stretch before the primaries this Sunday.

The two main referents of the ruling party have been mired in their own agendas this week. Alberto Fernández expressed it in a radio interview: “With a lot of effort, I am trying to stay out of the campaign because I should not be the one who campaigns, it is the candidates.” That day, he said that he still did not know where he would await the results of the primary elections, to which the Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria has two pre-candidates: Massa, who was surprisingly appointed in June, and the social leader Juan Grabois, who It was presented after the pre-candidacies of Minister Eduardo de Pedro and Ambassador Daniel Scioli fell in favor of Massa’s.

The night before Massa made his tour of factories, stages and sets, Fernández had been answering questions on social networks. With four months to go until his term ends, with a very high negative image, the president dedicated himself to answering questions from citizens from the garden of the official residence, accompanied by his Dylan. “Why did you continue teaching at the UBA [Universidad de Buenos Aires]?”, “how is Dylan doing?” or “three reasons to vote for Massa?”. “Laura, I can give you many more than three reasons,” began her response. Fernández reviewed the minister’s resume until it reached 2022: “One day, the economic situation became complicated and I had to turn to him.”

Massa, who never hid his presidential aspirations – he ran in 2015 with his own party, the Frente Renovador, and failed –, took office as Economy Minister in 2022. Martín Guzmán had just resigned, the architect of an agreement between Argentina and the Monetary Fund International (IMF) that had fractured the government alliance. In June, he was chosen as a candidate in a surprise twist. Fernández already had his candidate, the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, and Kirchner backed the Interior Minister, Eduardo de Pedro. The intern was going to play between the two of them. But then, Unión por la Patria reported on social networks “a list of unity”: “Our candidate for president will be Sergio Massa.”

Massa’s candidacy was announced after the economy minister and the vice president met behind closed doors on a Friday. Confronted for years, they showed unity. Since then, Cristina Kirchner has participated in three acts together with the candidate for president. The first was two days after the closing of the electoral lists, during the repatriation of a plane that was used for the flights of the death of the dictatorship; the second occurred on July 9, for the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline; the third was three weeks ago, in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the renationalization of Aerolíneas Argentinas, the flag carrier.

Since then, Kirchner has not been shown publicly with Massa again. This week, his most notorious appearance occurred on social networks, where he clashed with former President Mauricio Macri, a leader of Together for Change, the country’s main opposition alliance. The vice president responded to the statements that the former president made in a television interview about the IMF, which she blamed for causing “all this disaster” in the country. “You brought it, daddy. Take charge of something sometime in your life. By God!” Kirchner wrote. Later, in another message, she accused him of being a “mafioso”. Macri replied that “it should be more serious and not so tacky” (ordinary).

Kirchner, they said around him, was not going to participate this Thursday in the closing of Massa’s campaign in the city of La Plata to travel to Río Gallegos, in southern Argentina, and vote on Sunday. Of Fernández, it was not known if he would attend either. The act was finally suspended, like that of the rest of the main candidates, due to the violent death of an 11-year-old girl, who died after two thieves assaulted and beat her when she was on her way to school. Massa shared a message from the official account of United for the Homeland and continued with his agenda in the duplicity of being a minister and a candidate before the ban began this Friday.

