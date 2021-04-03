President Alberto Fernández reported this Saturday through a publication on his official Twitter account that a rapid coronavirus test gave him “positive”, after having registered a fever and presented symptoms related to the disease.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive,” said the president.

That way, your name was inscribed on the list that already contains 18 presidents or prime ministers who contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. However, his case is exceptional: he was the only one of them who was infected after receiving the two doses of the virus vaccine.

In chronological order, the British Boris Johnson inaugurated the list after being infected on March 27, 2020. In principle, his state of health was complex and even should have been interned in intensive care, although soon after he recovered. Since then, he has changed his attitude to avoid restrictions and began to establish blockades and strong controls to combat the pandemic.

Then the Russian Prime Minister appears, Mikhail mishustin, who tested positive on April 30 of that same year, while Juan Orlando Hernandez, president of Honduras, did so on June 1.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7, 2020. AFP Photo.

On July 7, neither more nor less was infected than the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, who always opposed – and still opposes – the quarantine and the suspension of activities, to the point of referring to the coronavirus as a simple “little flu”.

Two days later, the then first Bolivian president, Jeanine Áñez, was added to the list, who is now on trial under the case known as a “coup d’état” and accused of the crimes of sedition and terrorism.

On the 28th of that same month, he contracted coronavirus Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, while in September, only the case of Alexander Giammattei, Head of State of Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the then president of the United States Donald Trump, another who refused to close the economy to prioritize the health situation, confirmed that he tested positive on October 2, right in the final stretch of the campaign for his re-election, which he finally lost before Joe Biden.

Former US President Donald Trump contracted coronavirus on October 2, 2020. AP Photo.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Doubt, became infected on October 24 and, the next day, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria did, Boyko borissov.

In November there were three cases: the Algerian Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Number 3; the president of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini, on the 16th, and the French Emmanuel Macron, on the 17th.

For its part, the Portuguese Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa He was the first president to be added to the list in 2021, on January 11. He was followed by the second first president of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, two days later, and the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on January 24.